Samsung's 'last-minute changes' are keeping the mystery around the Galaxy S26 and S26 Ultra alive

These are the "official and accurate" S26 and S26 Ultra measurements... or are they?





149.4 x 71.5 x 6.9mm - Galaxy S26 ;

; 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm - Galaxy S26 Ultra .



S26 will be 0.3mm thinner, 2.5mm taller, and exactly one millimeter wider than the base Galaxy S25 According to the typically reliable Ice Universe, aka @UniverseIce, aka PhoneArt over on X , the "vanilla"will be 0.3mm thinner, 2.5mm taller, and exactly one millimeter wider than the base









Galaxy S26 is now set to measure 149.5 x 71.6 x 7.24mm. While the height and width are obviously not very different from Ice Universe's current expectations on the same two fronts, a 7.24mm profile is clearly not the same thing as a 6.9mm waist. But according to the latest inside information relayed by the equally trustworthy Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka @OnLeaks , and Android Headlines , theis now set to measure 149.5 x 71.6 x 7.24mm. While the height and width are obviously not very different from Ice Universe's current expectations on the same two fronts, a 7.24mm profile is clearly not the same thing as a 6.9mm waist.





S26 's previously planned numbers... for some reason, bumping up the product thickness from 6.96mm. If the new figure is legit, the handset's profile is likely to also be enlarged around the camera bump from 10.23 to 10.44mm. So what's with the different info? Well, the folks at Android Headlines claim that Samsung has revised the's previously planned numbers... for some reason, bumping up the product thickness from 6.96mm. If the new figure is legit, the handset's profile is likely to also be enlarged around the camera bump from 10.23 to 10.44mm.





The only problem with this theory is that Ice Universe insists his dimensions are "standard, official, and accurate", so all we can really do at this point is wait and see which of the two sources will prove correct in January or February 2026.

S26 Ultra Galaxy S26 As far as theis concerned, the numbers above are not contradicted by anyone... yet, but if Samsung is indeed making "last-minute changes" to the, the same thing could happen with the phone's bigger brother, which might not end up noticeably slimmer than its predecessor either. But of course, that's just an assumption on my part.

Ultra-thin is no longer in













Galaxy S26 ( Following this somewhat unexpected movement in the fledgling ultra-thin segment, I'm more inclined to believe that the formerly known as the S26 Pro ) will measure over 7.2mm in thickness than under 7mm.





Galaxy S25 S26 measure significantly more than 7.24mm thick if that allowed for a substantial battery size upgrade, but unfortunately, the odds of that happening are slim (pun intended) at best. Hopefully, that means the 4,000mAh battery capacity of the 6.2-inchwill be increased to narrow the gap to the likes of Google's 4,970mAh cell-packing Pixel 10 . I think a lot of you dear readers would even prefer to see themeasure significantly more than 7.24mm thick if that allowed for a substantial battery size upgrade, but unfortunately, the odds of that happening are slim (pun intended) at best.

How excited should you be about Samsung's "last-minute changes?"





Galaxy S26 Pro branding will probably feel... appeased right about now. Perhaps "excited" is not the correct word, but everyone who doubted the success of the Galaxy S25 Edge and failed to understand the point of that rumoredPro branding will probably feel... appeased right about now.





Galaxy S26 with a similar design as its predecessor and S26 , S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra . There's clearly nothing wrong with a non-Prowith a similar design as its predecessor and no big changes in the camera department , although if Samsung is indeed making so many "last-minute" alterations to its next big thing(s), maybe we should continue holding out hope for a better photography experience from thePlus, and





It almost feels like anything is still possible (unlike with previous Galaxy S generations this time of the year), which is kind of refreshing.

