Apple's iPhone 17 and 17 Pro Max are selling like hotcakes, while the iPhone Air 'remains niche'

But following the iPhone 16 's own strong start in virtually all major markets this time last year, it's pretty astonishing to hear that the iPhone 17 has nearly doubled its predecessor's 10-day unit sales in China, jumping by a combined 31 percent in China and the US.













iPhone Air The world's number two smartphone vendor can't possibly be content with seeing thedeemed a "niche" product likely to "remain" that way for at least a little while longer, especially after presumably investing millions and millions of dollars into its marketing.

Is the ultra-thin experiment already over?





iPhone Air more time to "breathe" and possibly one or two sequels before throwing in the towel. After all, that was the company's approach for both "mini" and "Plus" iPhones, and if the first Air is even a bit more popular than the last Plus, that should be enough to buy a little time and goodwill. For Samsung, it reportedly is , but Apple is essentially guaranteed to give themore time to "breathe" and possibly one or two sequels before throwing in the towel. After all, that was the company's approach for both "mini" and "Plus" iPhones, and if the first Air is even a bit more popular than the last Plus, that should be enough to buy a little time and goodwill.





On the whole, the iPhone 17 series (presumably including the Air as well) has apparently exceeded the Chinese and American sales of the iPhone 16 family during its opening 10-day window by 14 percent, which is certainly a strong enough result to signal no big trouble on the horizon for Apple and no reason for a major overhaul in 2026.













That sounds like an even riskier move on Apple's part than it initially seemed after hearing about the incredibly strong start of the "base" iPhone 17 today, but I guess weirder things have happened in the mobile industry before, so you probably shouldn't rule out any possibility for the time being.

Where does the iPhone 17 family go now?





iPhone 17 Clearly, the sky is the limit for how successful Apple's new iPhones can become over the next year or so, undoubtedly led by the A19-poweredwith a dual 48MP rear-facing camera system and 256GB base storage.



iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max around the world, thus marking an important shift from last year's iPhone 16 series. You might not remember this, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max and even the iPhone 16 Pro actually Yes, I fully expect this bad boy to continue outselling thePro and 17 Pro Max around the world, thus marking an important shift from last year'sseries. You might not remember this, but theand even theactually outsold the "regular" iPhone 16 in 2024 before the latter surpassed both its higher-end brothers to earn the title of the world's top-selling smartphone in Q1 and Q2 2025.





This time around, I don't think the iPhone 17 Pro Max (let alone the 17 Pro) will be able to beat the non-Pro iPhone 17 for even a couple of weeks of availability (let alone three or four months), which might not be great news for Apple's profit margins. But if that's how the market leans, what can you do?







