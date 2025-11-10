If you were hoping for a major camera jump on the Galaxy S26, don’t hold your breath
New leak points to minimal changes in the 3× zoom lens.
Galaxy S25 Ultra. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Samsung might once again play it safe with the Galaxy S26 cameras. This time, it looks like the telephoto setup won’t be getting any (or much) love.
Galaxy S26 cameras: similar story, new year
If you were hoping for a big camera leap on the Galaxy S26 lineup, the latest report suggests you might want to lower your expectations. Apparently, all three models – the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra – will use the 10 MP ISOCELL sensor for their 3x telephoto cameras. Specifically, it is said to be the 10 MP 1/3.94-inch ISOCELL sensor with a 1.0μm pixel pitch and f/2.4, 36° lens.
I can say with certainty that the Samsung Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra all use the same 3x camera specification, which is as follows:— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) November 10, 2025
3x camera : 10MP , ISOCELL , 1/3.94" , 1.0μm , F2.4，36°
Its effective pixel count is 10MP, not 12MP.
Please take a screenshot and save it for… pic.twitter.com/PJoJOLLrQY
That’s not exactly thrilling, especially since the Galaxy S25 series didn’t bring much excitement in the camera department either. The only real difference this time seems to be the switch from a Sony sensor to Samsung’s own ISOCELL one, which might tweak image processing slightly – but probably not enough to feel like a major change.
So far, the rest of the setup sounds all too familiar. The base and Plus models will likely stick with a 50 MP main, 12 MP ultra-wide, and 10 MP 3x telephoto, with a 12 MP selfie camera on the front.
Meanwhile, the Ultra should keep its 200 MP main, 50 MP ultra-wide, plus 50 MP 5x and 10 MP 3x telephoto cameras – and yes, the same 12 MP front camera again.
Some hope in software and processing
Even if Samsung doesn’t make big hardware changes, smart tweaks can make a difference. Rumors suggest that at least one camera on the base and Plus models – most likely the main one – could get a new sensor for improved dynamic range and low-light shots.
As for the Ultra, Samsung is reportedly considering a larger 1/1.1-inch Sony sensor or a faster f/1.4 lens for the 200 MP main snapper. Either of those would let in more light and improve overall clarity. The 12 MP selfie camera might remain unchanged, but Samsung could still improve HDR performance and edge detection through its new One UI 8.5 camera algorithms.
Recommended Stories
Playing it too safe?
Honestly, it’s hard to blame Samsung for not shaking things up – the Galaxy S25 series already delivers some of the best photos you can get on Android. Perfecting that formula isn’t easy. Still, it would be nice to see something fresh instead of the same setup with small tweaks and new marketing lines every year.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
158
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
165
BEST 87
87
BEST 30
28
BEST 26
23
BEST 30
27
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
150
BEST 83
75
BEST 27
26
BEST 24
21
BEST 28
28
I think a proper upgrade to the 3x telephoto camera would’ve been the standout improvement Samsung needs. That lens has been due for an overhaul for years, and a serious boost there could have pushed the Galaxy S26 lineup to a whole new level. But for now, that seems off the table.
In other Galaxy S26 news, the latest report brings some good updates on two fronts. Samsung’s next flagship lineup might launch earlier than expected, and the Ultra model could come with the chip everyone’s hoping for – the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
That said, this might not come without a price. Rumors suggest Samsung could raise the price compared to the already expensive Galaxy S25 Ultra, which would make sense if the Ultra ends up being the only model powered by Qualcomm’s latest processor.
That said, this might not come without a price. Rumors suggest Samsung could raise the price compared to the already expensive Galaxy S25 Ultra, which would make sense if the Ultra ends up being the only model powered by Qualcomm’s latest processor.
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: