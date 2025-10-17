Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Forget the Galaxy S26 Pro because that phone doesn’t actually exists

Samsung’s plan for the Galaxy S26 series may turn out to be much more familiar than anyone imagined.

Samsung Galaxy S Series
A render of the potential design of what could be the Galaxy S26 or S26 Pro.
The Galaxy S26 rumor mill appears so out of control that it now feels more like a rumor rollercoaster. After months of murmurs about the potential new name of the base Galaxy S26 device, it turns out that things may stay unchanged.

Samsung won’t be releasing a Galaxy S26 Pro


A new report from SamMobile claims that the Galaxy S26 Pro won’t happen. Instead, Samsung will stick to the usual Galaxy S26 name for the smallest model of the upcoming flagship family. Not only that, but the device will launch alongside the Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra, as usual.

The new report comes shortly after it was revealed that Samsung has changed its mind about the Galaxy S26 Edge. Due to the abysmal sales of the ultra slim Galaxy S25 Edge, the company canceled its successor and is now focused on the Galaxy S26 Plus.

This shouldn’t be such a big deal



None of the leaks about the base Galaxy S26 sounded like the device would deserve a new name. The device is expected to sport the same 6.2-inch 1080p display, the same cameras, and an Exynos 2600 chipset in many markets. The only significant change might be a larger battery with a 4,300 mAh capacity.

These specs are not only too similar to the Galaxy S25 to get a new name, but they’re also far from the competing Pro devices. Apple’s best new devices are the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, but the real challenger to the Galaxy S26 (Pro) is the base iPhone 17

Which name do you think will fit better?

Vote View Result


Outside the US, Xiaomi adopted Apple’s naming scheme and offers the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Pro. However, the base Xiaomi 17 sounds like the device that the Galaxy S26 (Pro) will directly compete with.

The name is not the important thing


I wouldn’t be surprised if Samsung doesn’t change the naming scheme of the Galaxy S26 family, and I don’t think it’s necessary. Unless the rumor rollercoaster has missed something giant, such a change could even backfire and damage Samsung’s reputation.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
