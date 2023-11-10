Stable Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update is rolling out to Galaxy S23 in the US
Google released Android 14 last month, and in late October, Samsung released the stable version of Android 14-based One UI 6.0 for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra in many countries around the world. Now, it is finally coming to the US.
According to SamMobile, the One UI 6.0 stable update is now rolling out to carrier-locked Galaxy S23 phones in the US. It should be available for unlocked units soon, too. The update includes all the new features of Android 14, plus some add-ons and customizations from Samsung. It also includes the November security patch, which fixes over 60 vulnerabilities.
The firmware build number for the carrier-locked Galaxy S23 phones in the US is S91*USQU1BWK4. The OTA (over-the-air) download size is close to 3.3GB for the Plus model. Other models should be getting a similar-sized update package. Beta users may get a smaller package. However, make sure you download the update on Wi-Fi, or you'll be wondering where all your cellular data went.
The update is currently live on T-Mobile's network, but it should be available on other networks soon, including unlocked units. You'll get a notification when the update is available for your phone, but you can also manually check for new OTA releases in the Settings app.
Here's how to check for the update:
If you have a Galaxy S23 series phone in the US, be sure to check for the One UI 6.0 update. One UI 6.0 is a big update based on Android 14. It includes dozens of new features and design changes, including a revamped notification panel and Quick Settings, with a cleaner and more organized look. With the update, you can also enjoy improved system animations, widgets, and enhancements to stock apps, such as the camera and gallery.
- Open the Settings app.
- Navigate to Software update.
- Tap Download and install.
