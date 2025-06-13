These Motorola phones should be updated to Android 16
These Motorola phones should receive the Android 16 update.
The fourth largest smartphone manufacturer in the U.S. is Motorola and while still not the fastest at updating its Android phones, it is showing improvements. Today, YTECHB released a list of Motorola handsets it expects will receive Android 16 based on promises made by Motorola. Budget models like the Moto G series receive one to two major Android updates and 2 to 3 years of bi-monthly security updates. Some budget models received only one update if they had been launched late in an Android version's cycle.
Mid-range models such as the Moto Edge will typically receive 2 to 3 years of major Android updates and and 3 to 4 years of bi-monthly security updates. Flagship models, including the Edge+ phones, Razr foldables, and the ThinkPhone end up with 3 major Android OS updates and 4 years of bi-monthly security updates. One model, the Moto Edge 50 Neo, was promised 5 years of both Android and security updates.
Remember the days when Motorola was one of the leaders pushing out new Android phones so quickly. The company's DROID was the first real iPhone challenger in 2009; it was the first handset powered by Android 2.0 Eclair, which included free turn-by-turn Google Maps directions. The DROID helped kick off Androidmania and proved that the iPhone could be successfully challenged,
Motorola soon lost its way and as HTC, LG, and others have discovered, it is very difficult to beat Samsung in the U.S. After finding success in the budget areas of Android, Motorola has been working its way back to higher-end models and even created a flagship foldable with the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025). But I digress. You might own a Motorola phone and you're dying to know whether it will receive Android 16. So without further adieu, here is the list.
These Motorola models will be receiving Android 16 according to YTECHB:
Motorola Edge Series Phones:
Motorola Razr Phones:
- Motorola Edge 2025
- Motorola Edge 60 Pro
- Motorola Edge 60
- Motorola Edge 60 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 60 Stylus
- Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 50 Pro
- Motorola Edge 50 Neo
- Motorola Edge 50 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 50
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
Motorola Razr Phones:
- Motorola Razr+ 2024
- Motorola Razr 2025
- Motorola Razr+ 2025
- Motorola Razr Ultra 2025
- Motorola Razr 60
- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra
- Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
- Motorola Razr 50
Recommended Stories
Motorola G Series Phones:
ThinkPhones:
- Moto G Power 2025
- Moto G 2025
- Motorola G Stylus 2025
- Moto G56
- Moto G86
- Moto G86 Power
- Moto G85
- Moto G75
- Moto G55
ThinkPhones:
- ThinkPhone 25 by Motorola
Some phones not listed above that still could end up with Android 16 include the Razr 2024, Moto G35, and the Moto G15. It's one thing to know that these models will be updated. It's also important to know when these updates will be released. While Motorola didn't mention any time frames, we can assume that more recent models like the Moto Edge 60 line will be updated before the Motorola Edge 40 Pro receives Android 16.
Keep in mind that this is not an official list but is based on Motorola's update policy and promises made when these handsets were unveiled. Hopefully, your Motorola phone is included in the list.
Things that are NOT allowed: