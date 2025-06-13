These Motorola phones should be updated to Android 16

released a list of Motorola handsets it expects will receive The fourth largest smartphone manufacturer in the U.S. is Motorola and while still not the fastest at updating its Android phones , it is showing improvements. Today, YTECHBreleased a list of Motorola handsets it expects will receive Android 16 based on promises made by Motorola. Budget models like the Moto G series receive one to two major Android updates and 2 to 3 years of bi-monthly security updates. Some budget models received only one update if they had been launched late in an Android version's cycle.





Mid-range models such as the Moto Edge will typically receive 2 to 3 years of major Android updates and and 3 to 4 years of bi-monthly security updates. Flagship models, including the Edge+ phones, Razr foldables, and the ThinkPhone end up with 3 major Android OS updates and 4 years of bi-monthly security updates. One model, the Moto Edge 50 Neo, was promised 5 years of both Android and security updates.







Remember the days when Motorola was one of the leaders pushing out new Android phones so quickly. The company's DROID was the first real iPhone challenger in 2009; it was the first handset powered by Android 2.0 Eclair, which included free turn-by-turn Google Maps directions. The DROID helped kick off Androidmania and proved that the iPhone could be successfully challenged,



Android 16 . So without further adieu, here is the list. Motorola soon lost its way and as HTC, LG, and others have discovered, it is very difficult to beat Samsung in the U.S. After finding success in the budget areas of Android, Motorola has been working its way back to higher-end models and even created a flagship foldable with the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025). But I digress. You might own a Motorola phone and you're dying to know whether it will receive. So without further adieu, here is the list.









Motorola Edge Series Phones:



Motorola Edge 2025

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

Motorola Edge 60

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Fusion Motorola Edge 60 Stylus

Stylus Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

Motorola Edge 50 Neo

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion

Motorola Edge 50

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Razr Phones:



Motorola Razr+ 2024

Motorola Razr 2025

Motorola Razr+ 2025

Motorola Razr Ultra 2025

Motorola Razr 60

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra

Motorola Razr 50



