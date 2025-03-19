Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Samsung's One UI 7 update gets a delayed release in the US

Samsung announced this week that the first Galaxy devices will receive the long-awaited One UI 7.0 update on April 7. However, Samsung didn’t exactly say that only fans in Europe and Asia will receive the update starting on April 7.

If you live in the United States, your Samsung flagship smartphone will not receive the update on April 7. The South Korean company had a separate announcement going live for the US market, which mentions that the One UI 7.0 will be rolled out on April 10.

Obviously, not all Galaxy devices will receive the One UI 7.0 update on April 10. According to Samsung, the first smartphones to be upgraded to One UI 7.0 are the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The rest of the eligible Galaxy smartphones and tablets will receive the One UI 7.0 update gradually in the weeks to come. If you’re using a carrier-bounded Galaxy device, you’ll probably have to wait a bit longer.

As far as the changes go, Samsung has already detailed just about every major new feature and improvement included in One UI 7.0. To sum it all up, Samsung is hyping its new AI features that will only be available on higher tier smartphones and tablets.

Samsung Galaxy S24 family is among the first to receive One UI 7.0 | Image credit: PhoneArena

New features like AI Select, Writing and Drawing Assist, as well as Audio Eraser, are just some of the highlights of the One UI 7.0 update. Also, the upcoming update introduces deeper Google Gemini integration and adds natural language search to Settings, making it easier to adjust your preferences.

Visually, One UI 7.0 promises a bold new design, which brings a more streamlined and cohesive experience to Samsung fans. The update adds a minimalist home screen, along with redesigned One UI widgets and lock screen.

Also, with the new Now Bar, users will receive real-time updates directly on the lock screen, allowing them to check what’s new without having to unlock their phone.

In the same piece of news, if you don’t live in the United States, Samsung announced One UI 7 will begin rolling out on April 7, expanding to more Galaxy smartphones and tablets in the following weeks, including the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S24 FE, the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Tab S10 series, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series.
Cosmin Vasile
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

