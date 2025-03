Samsung’s One UI 7 update gets a delayed release in the US

One UI 7

Samsung announced this week that the first Galaxy devices will receive the long-awaited One UI 7 .0 update on April 7. However, Samsung didn’t exactly say that only fans in Europe and Asia will receive the update starting on April 7.If you live in the United States, your Samsung flagship smartphone will not receive the update on April 7. The South Korean company had a separate announcement going live for the US market, which mentions that the.0 will be rolled out on April 10.Obviously, not all Galaxy devices will receive the.0 update on April 10. According to Samsung, the first smartphones to be upgraded to.0 are the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6 , and Galaxy Z Flip 6 The rest of the eligible Galaxy smartphones and tablets will receive the.0 update gradually in the weeks to come. If you’re using a carrier-bounded Galaxy device, you’ll probably have to wait a bit longer.As far as the changes go, Samsung has already detailed just about every major new feature and improvement included in.0. To sum it all up, Samsung is hyping its new AI features that will only be available on higher tier smartphones and tablets.