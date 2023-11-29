OnePlus 10 Pro finally receiving OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14
After numerous beta builds rolled out in the last couple of months, the OnePlus 10 Pro is finally seeing stable OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14. It’s not yet available everywhere, but at least we know OnePlus has kicked off the rollout of the long-awaited update.
The information has been recently confirmed by OnePlus 10 Pro owners via the company’s community forum. Apparently, the update is now rolling out to Open Beta users in India only, so if you’ve been enrolled on the beta program and live in this country, you should be able to download this stable build.
According to the official changelog, the update brings a bunch of improvements, including Fluid Cloud (a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows users to view up-to-date information at a glance), File Dock (where users can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices), Content Extraction (new feature that recognizes and extracts text and images from the screen with one tap), and Smart Cutout (a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing).
It’s important to add that if you’re upgrading from an Open Beta build, you’ll only have to download around 800MB. For those who are still stuck on OxygenOS 13, based on Android 13, the file size might be a lot bigger.
The update probably includes the November 2023 security patch too, but the information isn’t visible in the screenshot. Although the OnePlus 10 Pro Android 14 update is only available in one country at the moment, it’s safe to assume that OnePlus will bring it to other territories very soon, so keep checking your phone even if you don’t live in India.
