Walmart brings the classy 47mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic down to an incredible price





Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm) $99 $349 $250 off (72%) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Black Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching Buy at Walmart Recommended For You





What's a little less obvious is just how cheap you can get the objectively attractive 2023-released intelligent timepiece... if you hurry. I'm talking cheaper than the Galaxy Watch FE , at only $99, at least if you manage to take advantage of Walmart's incredible last-minute holiday promotion.





This doesn't have an expiration date in sight, but inventory is clearly limited, so you may only have a few hours (at the time of this writing) to score a charming and decidedly feature-packed Wear OS device with a large and robust 47mm case made from stainless steel at a buck under a Benjamin.





(without 4G LTE support) is normally priced at $349 nowadays, and even more impressively, that price was actually set at a steeper $429.99 back when the "bezelicious" smartwatch saw daylight in the summer of 2023. The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (without 4G LTE support) is normally priced at $349 nowadays, and even more impressively, that price was actually set at a steeper $429.99 back when the "bezelicious" smartwatch saw daylight in the summer of 2023.









So, yes, you're looking at spending a whopping 330 bucks now than two and a half years ago, which is... obviously not a fair comparison for a device that's been officially discontinued by its manufacturer. But it still says a lot about the appeal of this unprecedented and presumably unbeatable new deal.





In addition to a handy rotating bezel and a design that's both stylish (even by 2025 standards) and very practical, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also has a gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen going for it, as well as decent battery life (by Wear OS standards) and loads and loads of powerful and reasonably accurate health monitoring tools like a BIA sensor capable of estimating a user's body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, and body mass index, blood oxygen sensor, ECG technology, advanced sleep coaching, and fall detection. That's a lot of stuff for $99, don't you think?

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