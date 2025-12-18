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Walmart brings the classy 47mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic down to an incredible price

Unfortunately, you probably don't have a lot of time to score this last-minute Christmas deal.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Having trouble picking between Samsung's "regular" Galaxy Watch 8 and the undeniably more handsome, powerful, and expensive Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for that special someone in your life... you haven't bought a Christmas present for just yet?

While the two new Wear OS-powered Apple Watch alternatives are somehow still available at their heftiest discounts to date, fetching $250 and $350 respectively in entry-level variants sans cellular connectivity, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is (obviously) a lot cheaper.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm)

$99
$349
$250 off (72%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Black Stainless Steel Case, Rotating Bezel, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching
Buy at Walmart

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What's a little less obvious is just how cheap you can get the objectively attractive 2023-released intelligent timepiece... if you hurry. I'm talking cheaper than the Galaxy Watch FE, at only $99, at least if you manage to take advantage of Walmart's incredible last-minute holiday promotion.

This doesn't have an expiration date in sight, but inventory is clearly limited, so you may only have a few hours (at the time of this writing) to score a charming and decidedly feature-packed Wear OS device with a large and robust 47mm case made from stainless steel at a buck under a Benjamin.

The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (without 4G LTE support) is normally priced at $349 nowadays, and even more impressively, that price was actually set at a steeper $429.99 back when the "bezelicious" smartwatch saw daylight in the summer of 2023.


So, yes, you're looking at spending a whopping 330 bucks now than two and a half years ago, which is... obviously not a fair comparison for a device that's been officially discontinued by its manufacturer. But it still says a lot about the appeal of this unprecedented and presumably unbeatable new deal.

In addition to a handy rotating bezel and a design that's both stylish (even by 2025 standards) and very practical, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also has a gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen going for it, as well as decent battery life (by Wear OS standards) and loads and loads of powerful and reasonably accurate health monitoring tools like a BIA sensor capable of estimating a user's body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, and body mass index, blood oxygen sensor, ECG technology, advanced sleep coaching, and fall detection. That's a lot of stuff for $99, don't you think?

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Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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