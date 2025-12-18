Walmart brings the classy 47mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic down to an incredible price
Unfortunately, you probably don't have a lot of time to score this last-minute Christmas deal.
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Having trouble picking between Samsung's "regular" Galaxy Watch 8 and the undeniably more handsome, powerful, and expensive Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for that special someone in your life... you haven't bought a Christmas present for just yet?
While the two new Wear OS-powered Apple Watch alternatives are somehow still available at their heftiest discounts to date, fetching $250 and $350 respectively in entry-level variants sans cellular connectivity, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is (obviously) a lot cheaper.
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What's a little less obvious is just how cheap you can get the objectively attractive 2023-released intelligent timepiece... if you hurry. I'm talking cheaper than the Galaxy Watch FE, at only $99, at least if you manage to take advantage of Walmart's incredible last-minute holiday promotion.
This doesn't have an expiration date in sight, but inventory is clearly limited, so you may only have a few hours (at the time of this writing) to score a charming and decidedly feature-packed Wear OS device with a large and robust 47mm case made from stainless steel at a buck under a Benjamin.
The 47mm Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (without 4G LTE support) is normally priced at $349 nowadays, and even more impressively, that price was actually set at a steeper $429.99 back when the "bezelicious" smartwatch saw daylight in the summer of 2023.
Yes, it's a little bulky, but that's only because it packs so many awesome health monitoring tools and sensors. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
So, yes, you're looking at spending a whopping 330 bucks now than two and a half years ago, which is... obviously not a fair comparison for a device that's been officially discontinued by its manufacturer. But it still says a lot about the appeal of this unprecedented and presumably unbeatable new deal.
In addition to a handy rotating bezel and a design that's both stylish (even by 2025 standards) and very practical, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic also has a gorgeous 1.5-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen going for it, as well as decent battery life (by Wear OS standards) and loads and loads of powerful and reasonably accurate health monitoring tools like a BIA sensor capable of estimating a user's body fat, skeletal muscle, body water, and body mass index, blood oxygen sensor, ECG technology, advanced sleep coaching, and fall detection. That's a lot of stuff for $99, don't you think?
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