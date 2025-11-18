Refurb iPhone 15 (256 GB) – $479 at Back Market
Rare JBL Boombox 3 deal at Amazon saves you 30% ahead of Black Friday Week

Black Friday is just around the corner, but this JBL speaker is already heavily discounted.

Deals
People listen to music on the JBL Boombox 3 at the beach.
Earlier today, we shared an irresistible Bose SoundLink Max promo music lovers should definitely have on their radar. And now, Amazon has prepared something for dedicated JBL audio fans. We’re talking an epic 30% markdown on the big-sized, ultra-loud Boombox 3.

JBL Boombox 3: save 30% at Amazon

$150 off (30%)
The JBL Boombox 3 is 30% off at Amazon right now, delivering powerful sound with deep and thumping bass at a much cheaper price. The speaker offers excellent value for money at $150 off, so be sure to check it out. And remember to act fast — Amazon's bargain might not stay live for long.
Buy at Amazon



While Walmart often lands epic price cuts on this particular Bluetooth speaker, Amazon’s last major discount landed all the way back in July. In other words, this is a pretty rare and unmissable bargain. Act fast and save $150 while it lasts.

The Boombox 3 is one of the best large Bluetooth speakers on the market. Featuring an ultra-rugged design and IP67 rating, this big fella is perfect for indoor and outdoor use alike. It also gets incredibly loud, delivering booming bass that’ll transform any party into a memorable event. Beyond the thumping low-end, you’ll get a wide soundstage and crisp highs. What more could you need from a portable music companion?

With this buddy, you’re also getting PartyBoost support. The feature lets you connect the Boombox 3 to other compatible JBL speakers for an even louder, more enjoyable soundstage.

Another highlight here is the built-in powerbank. It lets you top up devices while streaming your favorite tunes, so the party won’t stop in the heat of the moment. But how long does it last per charge? Well, quite a lot — JBL promises up to 24 hours of music on a single charge, which should be more than enough for most users.

Sure, JBL launched the Boombox 3 successor not long ago, but with this one still over $500, the previous model clearly stands out as the better value-for-money purchase. If you’re looking for a loud Bluetooth speaker with nice extras like a powerbank and a solid $150 price cut, hurry up and grab the Boombox 3 at Amazon.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
COMMENTS (0)

