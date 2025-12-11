Make the party epic with the JBL Boombox 3, now $154 off
Don't miss this chance to make Christmas one to remember with this speaker's booming sound.
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portable Bluetooth speaker is quite steep — but not now. Currently, you can save a huge $154 on the Squad-colored unit at Walmart, which knocks it to a much more manageable $346.It’s time to make sure your Christmas party is truly memorable. How? Blast your favorite Christmas classics or anything else you love with the JBL Boombox 3. At full price, this powerful
Looking for a more classic look? Consider Amazon’s ongoing 30% markdown on the Black variant. That’s a $150 price cut right there! And while these deals aren’t just now going live, those who missed out initially should definitely have them on their radar.
The rugged design isn’t the only highlight here — this speaker also boasts a built-in powerbank. That lets you charge your phone or tablet while streaming, so the fun doesn’t have to stop. And with a solid 24-hour battery life, you’ll enjoy nonstop tunes for hours on end.
Bottom line: the JBL Boombox 3 is one of the best large Bluetooth speakers you can get. Undeniably pricey at its full MSRP, it’s now a fantastic choice for music lovers. Grab yours and make this Christmas truly memorable.
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Looking for a more classic look? Consider Amazon’s ongoing 30% markdown on the Black variant. That’s a $150 price cut right there! And while these deals aren’t just now going live, those who missed out initially should definitely have them on their radar.
Coughing up $350 for a Bluetooth speaker might seem too much for some users, but this fella is actually worth every penny. Big, bold, and rugged, it’s perfect for those who want booming sound everywhere they go. And while it’s not the lightest unit you can get, the built-in handle makes transportation much more convenient.
The rugged design isn’t the only highlight here — this speaker also boasts a built-in powerbank. That lets you charge your phone or tablet while streaming, so the fun doesn’t have to stop. And with a solid 24-hour battery life, you’ll enjoy nonstop tunes for hours on end.
How does this speaker sound? In a word — great. Like other JBL speakers, it’s bass-heavy right out of the box, keeping up the energy high and the party pumping. With relatively wide mids and mostly clear highs, it’s the perfect party speaker for many. On top of that, this fella gets quite loud without distorting the audio at higher volumes, which is always a plus.
Bottom line: the JBL Boombox 3 is one of the best large Bluetooth speakers you can get. Undeniably pricey at its full MSRP, it’s now a fantastic choice for music lovers. Grab yours and make this Christmas truly memorable.
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