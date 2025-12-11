Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Make the party epic with the JBL Boombox 3, now $154 off

Don't miss this chance to make Christmas one to remember with this speaker's booming sound.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A woman carries the JBL Boombox 3 in Black on her shoulder.
View now at Walmart
It’s time to make sure your Christmas party is truly memorable. How? Blast your favorite Christmas classics or anything else you love with the JBL Boombox 3. At full price, this powerful portable Bluetooth speaker is quite steep — but not now. Currently, you can save a huge $154 on the Squad-colored unit at Walmart, which knocks it to a much more manageable $346.

The JBL Boombox 3 is now 31% off at Walmart

$345 72
$499 95
$154 off (31%)
You can now grab the JBL Boombox 3 with an epic 31% discount, making it way too good to pass up. With its ultra-powerful sound and sturdy design, it's a great choice for music lovers.
Buy at Walmart

Grab the JBL Boombox 3 for 30% off

$150 off (30%)
Amazon is also selling the JBL Boombox 3 at lower prices! Right now, both the Squad and the Black variants are now $150 off, making the music companion much more manageable. Don't miss out.
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You



Looking for a more classic look? Consider Amazon’s ongoing 30% markdown on the Black variant. That’s a $150 price cut right there! And while these deals aren’t just now going live, those who missed out initially should definitely have them on their radar.

Coughing up $350 for a Bluetooth speaker might seem too much for some users, but this fella is actually worth every penny. Big, bold, and rugged, it’s perfect for those who want booming sound everywhere they go. And while it’s not the lightest unit you can get, the built-in handle makes transportation much more convenient.

The rugged design isn’t the only highlight here — this speaker also boasts a built-in powerbank. That lets you charge your phone or tablet while streaming, so the fun doesn’t have to stop. And with a solid 24-hour battery life, you’ll enjoy nonstop tunes for hours on end.

How does this speaker sound? In a word — great. Like other JBL speakers, it’s bass-heavy right out of the box, keeping up the energy high and the party pumping. With relatively wide mids and mostly clear highs, it’s the perfect party speaker for many. On top of that, this fella gets quite loud without distorting the audio at higher volumes, which is always a plus.

Bottom line: the JBL Boombox 3 is one of the best large Bluetooth speakers you can get. Undeniably pricey at its full MSRP, it’s now a fantastic choice for music lovers. Grab yours and make this Christmas truly memorable.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15921 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
210 stories
17 Feb, 2026
Rare discount makes the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) a gem you don't want to miss
04 Feb, 2026
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
03 Feb, 2026
Walmart's latest bargain makes the JBL Flip 7 the star of the show
29 Jan, 2026
The booming JBL Boombox 3 is impossible to resist right now
26 Jan, 2026
Well-liked JBL Boombox 4 is finally on sale at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
T-Mobile will distribute a season-appropriate Tuesdays gift next week
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Verizon subscribers can try to score a 25% 12-month discount and here is how it can be done
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Samsung finally responds to complaints about the Galaxy S26 Ultra's headline feature, but the explanation feels... questionable
Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?
Galaxy S26 series fixes a frustrating fingerprint issue, and older Galaxy phones could follow: Is your device eligible for the upgrade?
iPhone 18 Pro leaks are all good news that could guarantee its smashing success
iPhone 18 Pro leaks are all good news that could guarantee its smashing success
Super-limited Amazon deal knocks the old but gold Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price
Super-limited Amazon deal knocks the old but gold Galaxy Tab S9 down to an irresistible price

Latest News

The 5-year obsolescence clock just started for 15 Apple devices: Maximize your trade-in now
The 5-year obsolescence clock just started for 15 Apple devices: Maximize your trade-in now
Apple will not dominate the foldable market this year, but it could come REALLY close
Apple will not dominate the foldable market this year, but it could come REALLY close
The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
The Galaxy A57 could feature a special AI extra for the first time
Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
Google's really cool Personal Intelligence feature gives you the info you need when you need it
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers are suffering due to cost-cutting
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
T-Mobile 5G is no longer just for calls and data
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless