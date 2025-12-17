Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Amazon just made the Bose SoundLink Max cheaper than ever before

Amazon's latest deal saves you $120 on this premium portable speaker.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A woman holds the Bose SoundLink Max in Blue Dusk outdoors, with a green field visible in the background.
View now at Amazon
Premium Bose sound just became cheaper than ever, thanks to Amazon’s latest SoundLink Max deal. That’s right — the high-end portable music companion is absolutely impossible to resist right now. Available for $120 off in two color options, this fella gives you unforgettable party moments at a much more affordable price.

Grab the Bose SoundLink Max for $120 off

$120 off (30%)
The Bose SoundLink Max has become cheaper than ever at Amazon, but only for a limited time. Right now, you can buy the models in Blue Dusk and Citrus Yellow for a massive $120, making this big speaker with stereo sound impossible to resist. Save big while this offer lasts.
Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You

 

But how does the current sale compare to previous offers we’ve come across? Let’s break it down. Back in 2024, the model got $100 off — a deal we’ve only seen a few times in 2025. The most common discount we’ve seen this year was capped at $70, and it landed the unit at $330. In other words, now is absolutely the best time to grab this impressive portable Bluetooth speaker. Don’t waste time, though — this is a limited-time sale.

The Bose SoundLink Max stands out in every way. Firstly, it sports a high-class build, a dust and water-resistant design (IP67), and a slew of features you won’t find on many cheaper alternatives. Among others, this puppy features a dedicated 3.5mm AUX input, allowing you to connect a CD, DVD, or anything else you can think of without dealing with annoying adapters.

That’s a pretty nice extra — but with Bluetooth speakers, audio quality is what really matters to most users. The SoundLink Max cuts no corners on this front. Right out of the box, you get loud stereo sound (yep, stereo!) that can entertain a large group of friends. Sure, it’s not quite as bass-heavy as some JBL alternatives, but it offers better clarity. Plus, the companion app lets you tweak the audio if you’re more of a basshead.

As if that’s not enough, this Bose speaker delivers great battery life — up to 20 hours, to be exact. You can also top up your phone while streaming through the USB-C port.

Bottom line: the SoundLink Max may be a bit more expensive compared to some JBL alternatives. But it delivers on all fronts, making it an excellent pick for those seeking the most value for money. And now, you can grab it for less than $280 thanks to Amazon’s brilliant limited-time sale. Don’t miss out!

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15944 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
210 stories
17 Feb, 2026
Rare discount makes the Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) a gem you don't want to miss
04 Feb, 2026
Amazing new deal makes the JBL Charge 6 absolutely irresistible
03 Feb, 2026
Walmart's latest bargain makes the JBL Flip 7 the star of the show
29 Jan, 2026
The booming JBL Boombox 3 is impossible to resist right now
26 Jan, 2026
Well-liked JBL Boombox 4 is finally on sale at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores

Latest News

These phones shamelessly copy the iPhone 17's design, but embarrass Apple where it matters most
These phones shamelessly copy the iPhone 17's design, but embarrass Apple where it matters most
Apple's iPhone Air is taking sales away from the iPhone 17 Pro while crushing the Galaxy S25 Edge
Apple's iPhone Air is taking sales away from the iPhone 17 Pro while crushing the Galaxy S25 Edge
The foldable iPhone display has had to make a compromise
The foldable iPhone display has had to make a compromise
Disliked Google Maps trait could soon spoil the iPhone user experience
Disliked Google Maps trait could soon spoil the iPhone user experience
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Sorry Google, but Messages still has a long way to go to become the Android texting king
Below bronze: AT&T is reaching for copper instead of learning from T-Mobile and Verizon's mistakes
Below bronze: AT&T is reaching for copper instead of learning from T-Mobile and Verizon's mistakes
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless