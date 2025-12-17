Amazon just made the Bose SoundLink Max cheaper than ever before
Amazon's latest deal saves you $120 on this premium portable speaker.
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But how does the current sale compare to previous offers we’ve come across? Let’s break it down. Back in 2024, the model got $100 off — a deal we’ve only seen a few times in 2025. The most common discount we’ve seen this year was capped at $70, and it landed the unit at $330. In other words, now is absolutely the best time to grab this impressive portable Bluetooth speaker. Don’t waste time, though — this is a limited-time sale.
The Bose SoundLink Max stands out in every way. Firstly, it sports a high-class build, a dust and water-resistant design (IP67), and a slew of features you won’t find on many cheaper alternatives. Among others, this puppy features a dedicated 3.5mm AUX input, allowing you to connect a CD, DVD, or anything else you can think of without dealing with annoying adapters.
That’s a pretty nice extra — but with Bluetooth speakers, audio quality is what really matters to most users. The SoundLink Max cuts no corners on this front. Right out of the box, you get loud stereo sound (yep, stereo!) that can entertain a large group of friends. Sure, it’s not quite as bass-heavy as some JBL alternatives, but it offers better clarity. Plus, the companion app lets you tweak the audio if you’re more of a basshead.
As if that’s not enough, this Bose speaker delivers great battery life — up to 20 hours, to be exact. You can also top up your phone while streaming through the USB-C port.
Bottom line: the SoundLink Max may be a bit more expensive compared to some JBL alternatives. But it delivers on all fronts, making it an excellent pick for those seeking the most value for money. And now, you can grab it for less than $280 thanks to Amazon’s brilliant limited-time sale. Don’t miss out!
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