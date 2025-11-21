Best Black Friday 2025 Bluetooth speaker deals: these 25 bargains are just too good to pass up
Black Friday is in full swing, and let me tell you: this year's shopping season is bringing some absolutely mind-blowing tech deals. Alongside tablets, phones, and smartwatches, retailers like Amazon are slashing prices for sought-after Bluetooth speakers. Believe it or not, some devices are now available at all-time lows!
Let me give you an idea of just how much you can save on Day 2 of Black Friday week! For instance, the Bose SoundLink Plus is now 29% off and down to its best price ever, while the big-sized JBL Boombox 3 is $169 cheaper at Walmart. Looking for a smaller music companion? The Soundcore Motion fits the bill, especially when it's 30% cheaper on Amazon.
Check out more epic Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers right here!
Quick look at the best Bluetooth speaker offers on Day 2:
- JBL Flip 6: now only $89 at Walmart in select colors
- Bose SoundLink Plus: under $195 at Amazon
- Marshall Acton III: 40% off with Amazon's Black Friday deal
- JBL Charge 6: 35% off at Amazon
- Sony SRS-XV500: grab now for 25% off
Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers
Don't want to spend over $100 on your next Bluetooth speaker? I hear you — there are some pretty awesome options in the sub-$100 range. Even better, Black Friday brings huge deals on popular models, such as the JBL Flip 6 and the JBL Go 4. Both of these options are on sale, offered for up to 32% off. The Soundcore Motion 300 is another hot pick, now down by 30% at Amazon.
I've even found a solid Beats Pill deal that lets you save 23% on all color variants.
If you're after a bigger music companion, I'd definitely recommend the JBL Charge 6. Now 35% cheaper at Amazon, this popular model is impossible to resist. The Bose SoundLink Plus is another fantastic choice, especially now that it's cheaper than ever. Simply put, now's the ideal time to upgrade your listening without paying a premium price.
This Black Friday, you can also score $169 off the JBL Boombox 3, or buy a new JBL Xtreme 3 for less than $200. For Sonos fans, Amazon has slashed $100 off the Sonos Move 2, making it a much cheaper choice.
Want more deals? Look at these:
