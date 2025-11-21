Best Black Friday 2025 Bluetooth speaker deals: these 25 bargains are just too good to pass up

Black Friday is in full swing, and let me tell you: this year's shopping season is bringing some absolutely mind-blowing tech deals. Alongside tablets, phones, and smartwatches, retailers like Amazon are slashing prices for sought-after Bluetooth speakers . Believe it or not, some devices are now available at all-time lows!









Check out more epic Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers right here!





Quick look at the best Bluetooth speaker offers on Day 2:





Black Friday deals on Bluetooth speakers





32% off the JBL Flip 6 at Walmart! $89 $129 95 $41 off (32%) Walmart is making the JBL Flip 6 impossible to resist this Black Friday. Right now, the retailer is offering a huge 32% discount on this small but capable speaker, landing it at a much cheaper price. This is one of the most popular sub-$130 speakers, packing a durable design, high-quality sound, and a long battery life. Grab yours and save big this Black Friday. Buy at Walmart The ultra-portable JBL Go 4 is 20% off $10 off (20%) The JBL Go 4 might be small, but it pumps excellent sound for its size. It's also durable enough to bring on outdoor adventures, and delivers up to seven hours of playtime per charge. The best part about it? It's now 20% off on Amazon, making it one of the best Black Friday speaker bargains under $50. Buy at Amazon Marshall Emberton II: now 50% off at Amazon $90 off (50%) The Marshall Emberton II is a solid pick for Marshall fans who don’t want to spend much. It’s currently 50% off at Amazon, bringing the price to under $100. With its signature look and surprisingly strong sound, it’s an easy win for anyone who loves the Marshall vibe. Buy at Amazon JBL Clip 5: save 25% on Black Friday $20 off (25%) The JBL Clip 5 stays a fan favorite thanks to its built-in carabiner, tough little frame, and surprisingly solid sound. It’s already budget-friendly at full price, but with a 25% Black Friday discount, it’s flying off the shelves. Grab it while the deal’s still live. Buy at Amazon Save 33% on the Beats Pill $50 off (33%) The Beats Pill is a powerful and compact speaker that's ideal for indoor and outdoor use. It has an IP67 rating and offers lossless audio through USB-C. And with a 24-hour battery life, it's simply the whole package. This Black Friday, you can buy it for 33% off. Buy at Amazon Soundcore Boom 2: now 36% off at Amazon $50 off (36%) Boasting a 24-hour playtime, solid sound quality with BassUp technology, and built-in lights, the Soundcore Boom 2 is a solid choice for many. Right now, you can get this bad boy for 36% off, landing it just under $90. Buy at Amazon UE Wonderboom 4: save 40% $40 off (40%) The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 pumps out impressively loud 360-degree sound and lasts up to 14 hours, making it a great option if you want something small but solid. And for Black Friday, you can snag this Bluetooth speaker at 40% off its usual price. Buy at Amazon Soundcore Motion 300: save 30% $24 off (30%) The Souncore Motion 300 offers high-class audio in a tiny package, making it perfect for music lovers. With its compact size and high-res audio, this unit suits just about any environment. And now that it's 30% off at Amazon, it's a solid pick for Black Friday shoppers. Buy at Amazon





Don't want to spend over $100 on your next Bluetooth speaker ? I hear you — there are some pretty awesome options in the sub-$100 range. Even better, Black Friday brings huge deals on popular models, such as the JBL Flip 6 and the JBL Go 4. Both of these options are on sale, offered for up to 32% off. The Soundcore Motion 300 is another hot pick, now down by 30% at Amazon.





I've even found a solid Beats Pill deal that lets you save 23% on all color variants.





Sonos Roam 2: now 22% off $40 off (22%) The Sonos Roam 2 delivers punchy bass, Automatic Trueplay that adjusts the sound to whatever space you’re in, and a tough IP67 rating. If you’re already a Sonos fan, this one’s a real treat. Even better, Amazon’s Black Friday early deal knocks 22% off the price. Grab it while the discount is still live. Buy at Amazon JBL Charge 6 plunges by 35% at Amazon $70 off (35%) The JBL Charge 6 has become cheaper than ever at Amazon. Right now, you can get this incredible portable Bluetooth speaker for a massive 35% off its original price, making it an absolute hit you definitely don't want to miss! It offers excellent sound, pack a built-in powerbank, and offers hours and hours of music per charge. Buy at Amazon JBL Xtreme 2: now under $150 at Amazon $30 off (17%) The old but gold JBL Xtreme 2 is for those who want booming, bass-heavy audio for less than $150. This massive speaker gives you enough loudness to fill a room with high-quality sound, and it's a great choice at 17% off on Amazon. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon The Bose SoundLink Plus is down to its best price! $78 off (29%) The Bose SoundLink Plus is now available for 29% off its original price, making it an incredibly good choice for dedicated Bose fans. As far as I know, the speaker has never been so affordable before! It delivers up to 20 hours of music and boasts a solid audio quality, making it a fantastic deal right now. Buy at Amazon Marshall Acton III: a no-brainer at 40% off $120 off (40%) Users seeking quality Marshall sound are in for a real treat this Black Friday. The Acton III has dropped to its best price this shopping season, letting Amazon shoppers get it for 40% off its original price. The speaker has an iconic design and promises hours of listening time, and now that it's $120 cheaper, it's absolutely irresistible. Buy at Amazon Save 34% on the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus $84 off (34%) If you want a speaker that packs a light show, fast charging, and even a built-in power bank – all for under $200 – the Soundcore Boom 2 Plus is calling your name. It’s a huge bestseller right now at 34% off on Amazon for Black Friday, and with its punchy bass and great overall sound, it easily ranks as one of the top sub-$200 options you can buy. Buy at Amazon Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen): 20% off $30 off (20%) The Bose SoundLink Flex (2nd Gen) is a great choice for Bose fans this Black Friday. With a durable, floatable design and top audio quality, it easy becomes the life of the party. Right now, you can get this speaker for 20% off. Buy at Amazon Ultimate Ears Megaboom 4: 25% off right now $50 off (25%) With its floatable design, 360-degree sound with thumping bass, and massive 20-hour battery life, the Ultimate Ears Megaboom 4 is perfect for all sorts of gatherings. And now, during Black Friday, you can get it for 25% off its original price, making it an even easier choice. Buy at Amazon Bose SoundLink Micro (2nd Gen): now 16% off $20 off (16%) The SoundLink Micro 2nd Gen has just become even cheaper, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday offer. This speaker might be small, but it offers impressive sound quality that punches way above its weight. Plus, now that it's 16% off for the holiday season, it's an even easier choice. Buy at Amazon Sonos Era 100: now 15% off $30 off (15%) The Sonos Era 100 is a wireless smart speaker with Alexa support and a solid sound quality. It lets you stream via Bluetooth or WiFi, and it's also equipped with an EQ to customize your sound. This Black Friday, you can get it for 15% off at Amazon. Buy at Amazon





If you're after a bigger music companion, I'd definitely recommend the JBL Charge 6. Now 35% cheaper at Amazon, this popular model is impossible to resist. The Bose SoundLink Plus is another fantastic choice, especially now that it's cheaper than ever. Simply put, now's the ideal time to upgrade your listening without paying a premium price.





Get the Bose SoundLink Max for $100 off $100 off (25%) The Bose SoundLink Max is an incredibly good portable Bluetooth speaker. It has a stylish design and a loud audio output with sweet bass, making it a perfect pick for music lovers. Offering stereo sound and an excellent battery life, this is one of the hottest Bose speakers. Right now, you can buy it for $100 off on Amazon. Buy at Amazon JBL Boombox 3: now $169 off at Amazon $330 72 $499 95 $169 off (34%) The JBL Boombox 3 gets incredibly loud. A super powerful Bluetooth speaker with durable design, long playtime, and special features, this fella is for those who want booming sound everywhere they go. Right now, Walmart is offering an exclusive $169 price cut on the variant in Black, making it simply too good to miss out on. Buy at Walmart Sony SRS-XV500: save $102 $102 off (25%) The Sony SRS-XV500 brings big, punchy audio with clear vocals, so it’s built to make every party feel next-level. It comes with guitar and mic support to let you spark your inner performer wherever you go, and its massive 25-hour battery means the vibe won’t die early. Right now, you can grab it for $102 off thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday deal. Buy at Amazon The JBL Xtreme 3 is now 39% off $130 off (39%) The JBL Xtreme 3 may not be the latest model, but it remains among the best-selling JBL speakers. This big fella has a durable build, IP67 rating, and bass-heavy audio that can turn any gathering into a real party. This Black Friday, you can buy it for 39% off at Amazon. Buy at Amazon Marshall Stanmore III: now 25% off $101 off (25%) Looking for a high-quality home speaker this Black Friday? The Marshall Stanmore III could be ideal. With its unique design and high-class build, it complements any room. And the best part? It offers excellent sound quality with punchy bass. It's now available for 25% off at Amazon. Buy at Amazon Sonos Move 2: now 20% off $100 off (20%) The Sonos Move 2 is a drop-resistant speaker with voice control capabilities, Apple AirPlay 2 support, and high-class sound quality. With various extras, including Alexa support, and a long playtime of up to 24 hours, it's the perfect outdoor companion. Right now, you can get it for 20% off at Amazon. Buy at Amazon The JBL Xtreme 4 is down by 26% on Amazon $100 off (26%) The latest JBL Xtreme model, the Xtreme 4, comes with a removable battery, longer playtime, and a fantastic design that makes it equally suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Right now, you can get this powerful speaker for $100 off, making it an even easier buy. Buy at Amazon





This Black Friday, you can also score $169 off the JBL Boombox 3, or buy a new JBL Xtreme 3 for less than $200. For Sonos fans, Amazon has slashed $100 off the Sonos Move 2, making it a much cheaper choice.