The well-liked JBL Charge 6 is an absolute hit at 35% off on Amazon

Grab the JBL Charge 6 for 35% off at Amazon $70 off (35%) The JBL Charge 6 is available at its lowest price on Amazon in multiple color options. Now 35% off, this music companion provides impressive value for money. Grab it and save $70 while this promo lasts. Buy at Amazon

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Yep — you can save $70 on this popular model, which is its highest discount at the e-commerce giant (at least for now). What’s more, Amazon has the same price cut on eight out of nine color options. So, if you missed out during the shopping season, know it’s not too late to act.The Charge 6 brings some important upgrades over the previous variant — and the JBL Charge 5 already felt like the complete package. The latest model features a more durable build, a higher water and dust-resistance rating (IP68), and advanced sound customization options. The design has also been upgraded, and this unit now features a detachable handle for easier transportation.Sound-wise, you get a deeper bass right out of the box to keep the energy flowing. The amplified low-end makes some instrumentals sound less prominent, but that shouldn’t be a dealbreaker for most music lovers. Plus, the JBL app provides a rich seven-band equalizer, so a little tinkering helps achieve the ideal audio response for your taste.Battery life has been improved as well. While the Charge 5 delivers up to 20 hours of music, the newer option gives you as much as 24 hours of nonstop entertainment. You can also extend the playtime by an extra four hours with Playtime Boost, but at the cost of less punchy sound.Overall, the JBL Charge 6 is a true fan-favorite that builds on the already impressive Charge 5. While it’s a bit expensive at $200 when not on sale, it’s quite hard to resist at its lowest price on Amazon. Grab yours and make the holiday season one to remember.