Grab the premium Bose SoundLink Max at its best price on Amazon
Don't miss this rare chance to get one of the best Bose speakers at its lowest price.
Bluetooth speaker with superb sound quality and a top-tier design. Just a few days before Black Friday sales kick off, Amazon is giving you a massive $100 discount on the SoundLink Max — a premium
In case you’re wondering, this is a super-rare deal. Aside from the e-commerce giant’s brief 25% discount on October Prime Day, this fella hasn’t plunged under $300 since March. And given that it has never received a higher discount so far, we’d say this $100 price cut is more than compelling.
What about battery life? The SoundLink Max stands out on this front as well. You can expect up to 20 hours of listening time per charge, which isn’t half bad at all. It also lets you charge devices while streaming. Just a note — it doesn’t pack a separate powerbank, so when you top up your phone, the speaker’s overall playtime will decrease.
By the way, while many rivals are ditching the built-in aux port, the SoundLink Max keeps it. That lets you play music from various sources, which is always welcome for music lovers.
The SoundLink Max is everything you could want from a portable Bluetooth speaker. Durable and stylish, it’s also IP67-rated and comes with a detachable strap for extra convenience. More importantly, it blasts epic stereo sound with deep and punchy bass that’ll surely add excitement to any gathering. The speaker gets loud enough to fill a room with high-quality audio, too. And unlike some competitors, it offers excellent instrument separation, which means you can easily pick out the finer details of your favorite tunes.
Of course, Bose integrated an equalizer to help users fine-tune this bad boy in case they find its audio not ideal right out of the box. Don’t get your hopes up, though — the companion app only offers a three-band EQ and several EQ presets. But hey, that’s still better than nothing, right?
With everything it brings to the table, the Bose SoundLink Max stands out as one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market. Sound like the right fit to you? Now’s the time to get it at its best price!
