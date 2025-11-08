OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Android 16 is reaching older OnePlus devices just the way it was promised.

The backs of the OnePlus 12 and a folded OnePlus Open.
Past-gen OnePlus device owners have been waiting on their promised OxygenOS 16 update to arrive, and it’s finally happening, right on schedule.

OxygenOS 16 is now rolling out for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open devices


OnePlus announced that it has started rolling out the Android 16-powered OxygenOS 16 for the OnePlus 12 and the OnePlus Open. The new software is first arriving for users in India. The build for OnePlus 12 devices is CPH2573_16.0.0.201(EX01), while for the OnePlus Open it’s CPH2551_16.0.0.201(EX01). The update for both devices will become available for all users gradually, so you should see an update notification soon if you haven’t already.

Users in other markets, including the US and Europe, will need to wait a little longer for the update. OnePlus says that OxygenOS 16 will reach more regions and users in batches, suggesting that there shouldn’t be a long delay. The company has also provided a rollback guide for users who may prefer to return to OxygenOS 15 after trying the new version.

A sizable update for OnePlus users



OnePlus has already launched the OxygenOS 16 with the Chinese premiere of its new flagship, the OnePlus 15. That device will have its global premiere on November 13, but the new software has started appearing for some of the company’s older models. The OnePlus 13, last year’s flagship, got the Android 16-powered update in India on November 1, and there are reports it has also reached global devices.

OxygenOS 16 is focused on performance improvements and various AI-powered features. Gemini can now interact with the personal data hub Mind Space and provide personalized results based on the notes, screenshots, and other content saved there. The software introduces a major redesign, including a new Flux Theme 2.0 with MotionPhotos and even video wallpapers.

How important is for you to get software updates quickly?

Vote View Result


Android 16 was launched in June and was first available for Pixel 9 series devices. The first phones to launch with it pre-installed were the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung has been rolling out the Android 16-powered One UI 8 update for about two months, with other brands just starting to receive the latest version of the OS.

Well done, OnePlus


OnePlus is not the fastest to launch a new software update, but I’m glad it’s keeping things on schedule. I’d much rather have an update a bit later than being fed empty promises.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless