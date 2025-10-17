OxygenOS 16 brings brains, beauty, and serious speed to OnePlus phones
Packed with AI smarts, smoother animations, and a redesigned interface, OxygenOS 16 launches first with the OnePlus 15 before rolling out to more devices.
The OnePlus 15. | Image Credit - OnePlus
OnePlus has just announced OxygenOS 16, the latest software update for OnePlus phones, built on the company's "Intelligently yours" philosophy.
OxygenOS 16 update announced: speed and AI
New AI features
OnePlus says this update brings its most advanced and intuitive AI suite yet. At the heart of it all sits Plus Mind, OnePlus' personal intelligence that recognizes what you do on your screen and organizes it in Mind Space, a hub for all your data.
Plus Mind is also capable of understanding the context of your saved content, and it supports long screenshot capture, fully preserving entire pieces of content into your Mind Space.
With the new update, OnePlus fans can also enjoy a new feature that allows Google Gemini to interact with Mind Space and pull information in order to assist them. Thanks to this integration, you are able to get personalized results and insights based on your data in Mind Space.
OxygenOS 16 features. | Image Credit - OnePlus
For example, you can ask Gemini to curate a home decor plan for you based on your interior design content in Mind Space. Or other prompts like this. Which is quite an awesome feature, in my opinion.
Meanwhile, OnePlus is also expanding its AI Productivity Suite with OxygenOS 16. For one, AI Writer now has advanced content creation tools, which include mind maps, charts, and even social media caption generation. AI Scan converts documents into shearable PDFs, also allowing you to edit or enhance these if needed.
For creative folks, OxygenOS 16 brings AI Portrait Glow for enhancing portrait pictures and AI Perfect Shot for photo optimization. You can also take advantage of AI PlayLab with early access to experimental AI features, like the image-generating YumSee, or Party Up, a feature that turns pictures into videos for party vibes.
OxygenOS 16 also cares for the speed and performance of your OnePlus phone. There's a new Parallel Processing 2.0 feature with technology that allows new animations to begin before previous ones are complete, which should give you a feeling of smoothness when going around in the UI.
Seamless Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity is a new feature that OxygenOS 16 also adds, which brings updated integration with sharing and connectivity options for Windows PCs and Macs. Also, compatibility with Apple Watch is enhanced, including the ability for synchronized notifications.
Design
OxygenOS 16 design offers a plethora of customization options and fluid animations. There's a new Flux Theme 2.0 with MotionPhotos and even video wallpapers. Thanks to this feature, you'll be able to enjoy depth effects that adapt to your interactions.
Fluid Cloud becomes an interactive hub now, integrated with third-party apps. You can get real-time alerts and live updates, including from apps like Spotify, food delivery services, and sports apps.
The redesign also features rounded corners and translucent interfaces in Quick Settings, Home Screen, and App Drawer.
As for security, OxygenOS 16 features Private Computing Cloud, which ensures enhanced protection for GPU and CPU processing.
OxygenOS 16 is optimized for tablets as well
There's a revamped home screen with scalable icons and an expanded dock that supports up to 18 apps, so OnePlus tablet users won't feel left behind from the update. With these changes, screen space is optimized for quicker access to things you need the most.
Open Canvas now supports up to five simultaneous apps, with three in split view and two resizable floating windows, which is an excellent addition for multitasking on a big screen.
There's also deeper integration with Windows PCs, and you can take advantage of a virtual trackpad and drag-and-drop file transfer.
The Photos app is also getting upgraded. The app now features built-in video editing options, and you can trim clips, add music and captions, and convert videos into MotionPhotos.
The OnePlus 15 will be the first phone to come with OxygenOS 16, and it will be available with the new OS out of the box. OnePlus says that a rollout to other OnePlus phones will follow after that, but doesn't give a specific date just yet.
OnePlus 15 will come with OxygenOS 16 out of the box
OnePlus 15. | Image Credit - OnePlus
OnePlus' upcoming flagship phone will be introduced on October 27 in China, and that will be the first device rocking the new operating system that OnePlus just announced. This phone will rival the likes of the upcoming Galaxy S26 phones and the newly announced iPhone 17 phones.
OxygenOS 16 is a serious update, aimed to rival Apple's newly redesigned iOS 26. We'll see how this competition goes once the OnePlus 15 is officially announced. A global launch of the phone is expected to follow after the Chinese one.
This is the year of the gorgeous software updates
I'm a huge fan of iOS 26's translucent look, and I like that other companies are getting inspired by it and introducing their own takes for Android as well. Vivo recently also unveiled OriginOS 6, and that OS also featured translucent elements in its interface. And I'm a huge fan of the look, so there's that.
