OxygenOS 16 brings brains, beauty, and serious speed to OnePlus phones

OxygenOS 16 update announced: speed and AI





New AI features





With the new update, OnePlus fans can also enjoy a new feature that allows Google Gemini to interact with Mind Space and pull information in order to assist them. Thanks to this integration, you are able to get personalized results and insights based on your data in Mind Space.





Seamless Cross-Ecosystem Connectivity is a new feature that OxygenOS 16 also adds, which brings updated integration with sharing and connectivity options for Windows PCs and Macs. Also, compatibility with Apple Watch is enhanced, including the ability for synchronized notifications.



Design

OxygenOS 16 is optimized for tablets as well

OnePlus 15 will come with OxygenOS 16 out of the box





OnePlus 15

This is the year of the gorgeous software updates

iOS 26 's translucent look, and I like that other companies are getting inspired by it and introducing their own takes for Android as well. I'm a huge fan of's translucent look, and I like that other companies are getting inspired by it and introducing their own takes for Android as well. Vivo recently also unveiled OriginOS 6 , and that OS also featured translucent elements in its interface. And I'm a huge fan of the look, so there's that.







