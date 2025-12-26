Motorola teases its first flagship slab smartphone in almost two years
Motorola Signature is coming soon, and it’s most likely getting a flagship chipset.
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Rumors about an upcoming Motorola flagship smartphone have been circulating for months, but now we have the first official confirmation of some previously leaked details. Those include an official teaser for the new smartphone and benchmark results that basically confirm its key specs.
Online retailer Flipkart has started teasing the launch of a new Motorola Signature device with a promotional page stating that “Signature Class is coming soon.” The page text suggests the device will be a premium flagship, with more information likely coming soon.
The device has also surfaced on Geekbench, confirming it will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and 16 GB RAM. Those specs will make it Motorola’s first slab-shaped flagship smartphone since the Edge 50 Ultra, which was released in 2024.
Motorola Signature is rumored to also feature a 6.7-inch display with curved edges, 1.5K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple camera on the back will feature three 50MP sensors. However, the most interesting rumor is that it may have a built-in stylus, which could make it one of the very few direct competitors to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
One aspect that’s still unclear is the battery life. Motorola has already featured a 4,800 mAh battery in the super-slim Edge 70, so the Signature is likely to have an even larger battery. The OnePlus 15R, which would be one of the main competitors to the Motorola Signature, has a 7,400 mAh battery that supports up to 80W charging.
If Motorola delivers on the expectations set by those rumors, the Signature could be one of the most exciting smartphones of 2026, especially if the pricing is competitive. Of course, the company will need to improve its software support before making Galaxy and iPhone owners turn their heads.
Motorola teases the Signature smartphone
Online retailer Flipkart has started teasing the launch of a new Motorola Signature device with a promotional page stating that “Signature Class is coming soon.” The page text suggests the device will be a premium flagship, with more information likely coming soon.
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Part of the Flipkart teaser for the Motorola Signature. | Image by Image credit – Flipkart
The device has also surfaced on Geekbench, confirming it will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and 16 GB RAM. Those specs will make it Motorola’s first slab-shaped flagship smartphone since the Edge 50 Ultra, which was released in 2024.
Can this challenge the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
A leaked render of the Motorola Signature. | Image by Image credit – Evan Blass/X
Motorola Signature is rumored to also feature a 6.7-inch display with curved edges, 1.5K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple camera on the back will feature three 50MP sensors. However, the most interesting rumor is that it may have a built-in stylus, which could make it one of the very few direct competitors to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.
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Would you buy a Motorola Signature with a built-in stylus?
Yes
36.39%
Maybe, if it’s really a flagship device
22.52%
Maybe, if the price is better than the Galaxy S26 Ultra
21.29%
No, I prefer a Galaxy S26 Ultra
3.96%
No, I don’t want a stylus in my phone
15.84%
One aspect that’s still unclear is the battery life. Motorola has already featured a 4,800 mAh battery in the super-slim Edge 70, so the Signature is likely to have an even larger battery. The OnePlus 15R, which would be one of the main competitors to the Motorola Signature, has a 7,400 mAh battery that supports up to 80W charging.
That could be the new flagship killer
If Motorola delivers on the expectations set by those rumors, the Signature could be one of the most exciting smartphones of 2026, especially if the pricing is competitive. Of course, the company will need to improve its software support before making Galaxy and iPhone owners turn their heads.
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