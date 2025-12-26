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Motorola teases its first flagship slab smartphone in almost two years

Motorola Signature is coming soon, and it’s most likely getting a flagship chipset.

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A leaked render of what could be a Motorola Signature smartphone on a black background.
Rumors about an upcoming Motorola flagship smartphone have been circulating for months, but now we have the first official confirmation of some previously leaked details. Those include an official teaser for the new smartphone and benchmark results that basically confirm its key specs.

Motorola teases the Signature smartphone


Online retailer Flipkart has started teasing the launch of a new Motorola Signature device with a promotional page stating that “Signature Class is coming soon.” The page text suggests the device will be a premium flagship, with more information likely coming soon.

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The device has also surfaced on Geekbench, confirming it will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and 16 GB RAM. Those specs will make it Motorola’s first slab-shaped flagship smartphone since the Edge 50 Ultra, which was released in 2024.

Can this challenge the Galaxy S26 Ultra?



Motorola Signature is rumored to also feature a 6.7-inch display with curved edges, 1.5K resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple camera on the back will feature three 50MP sensors. However, the most interesting rumor is that it may have a built-in stylus, which could make it one of the very few direct competitors to the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra.

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Would you buy a Motorola Signature with a built-in stylus?
Yes
36.39%
Maybe, if it’s really a flagship device
22.52%
Maybe, if the price is better than the Galaxy S26 Ultra
21.29%
No, I prefer a Galaxy S26 Ultra
3.96%
No, I don’t want a stylus in my phone
15.84%
404 Votes


One aspect that’s still unclear is the battery life. Motorola has already featured a 4,800 mAh battery in the super-slim Edge 70, so the Signature is likely to have an even larger battery. The OnePlus 15R, which would be one of the main competitors to the Motorola Signature, has a 7,400 mAh battery that supports up to 80W charging.

That could be the new flagship killer


If Motorola delivers on the expectations set by those rumors, the Signature could be one of the most exciting smartphones of 2026, especially if the pricing is competitive. Of course, the company will need to improve its software support before making Galaxy and iPhone owners turn their heads.

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Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
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