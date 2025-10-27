OnePlus 15 is official with 10 important upgrades: check out the good and bad!
There's more to this flagship killer than its humongous 7,300 mAh battery.
The OnePlus 15 is officially here: the final week of October could mark a turning point for anyone hunting for a new phone!
For now, the OnePlus 15 is making its appearance in the Far East, but it will soon – probably in the middle of November – debut on the global stage as well. We'll keep you posted when OnePlus 15 steps outside of China, but in the meantime, let's check it out.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is what drives it all: that's pretty much the best silicon for an Android phone at the end of 2025, so it's safe to say the OnePlus 15 will be a raw power champion. The OnePlus 13 with its Snapdragon 8 Elite was amazing as well, but the new phone is expected to be even faster and more efficient thanks to the new chipset.
Software is extremely important these days, so the new sensor could turn out to be better than the previous, but stay tuned for our in-depth photography reviews.
In a nutshell:
- Top-tier Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for maximum performance
- A large 7,300 mAh capacity battery with 120W fast charging
- Smaller display, but thinner bezels and a higher refresh rate
- Flat display design and a new camera island
- A different main camera sensor
- It's cheaper than its predecessor!
Instead of USF 4.0, we now have UFS 4.1 storage: this means the OnePlus 15 moves real fast. Apps load in a snap, games boot almost instantly, and file transfers happen equally quick. It's also more power-efficient, so you get that speed without draining your battery.
What's more, the OnePlus 15 offers a high IP69K dust and water rate of protection. The display resolution is 2,772 x 1,272 pixels.
OnePlus 15 camera hardware— OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) October 27, 2025
• 50MP 1/1.56" IMX906 Main
• 50MP 1/2.88" OV50D UW
• 50MP 1/2.75" JN5 (3.5x) W-shaped Periscope Telephoto
• 32MP 1/2.74" IMX709 Front pic.twitter.com/vCUU4j1TUD
In terms of cameras, there are claims that the phone's triple 50 MP setup on the back (and the 32 MP selfie) uses some interesting sensors. Allegedly, the main camera packs an IMX906 sensor, while the ultra-wide utilizes OV50D and the dedicated zoom uses JN5 sensor. The IMX709 sensor is found on the selfie camera. There isn't an official OnePlus confirmation on this, but given the solid track record of this X account, this could be the case.
The OnePlus 15 comes in three distinct colors:
Images by OnePlus
Right before the unveiling took place, the OnePlus Club on X posted the expected differences between the new device and its predecessor:
OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 15— OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) October 27, 2025
✦ SD 8 Elite ➙ SD 8 Elite Gen 5
✦ 6.82” 2K 120Hz ➙ 6.78” 1.5K 165Hz display
✦ BOE X2 ➙ BOE X3 display material
✦ Quad Curved display ➙ Flat display
✦ 50MP 1/1.4” ➙ 50MP 1/1.56” Main
✦ 50MP 3x ➙ 50MP 3.5x Telephoto
✦ Hasselblad ➙… pic.twitter.com/MVeosHDI46
Things are looking great, don't they? But let's inspect them in detail and see what's good… and what could be seen as "bad" by some.
The mighty chipset
Image by OnePlus
A shockingly large battery
Image by OnePlus
The lights on the OnePlus 15 are kept on thanks to the 7,300 mAh capacity cell on this.
That's a standout feature, if I ever saw one. With a cell this large, users can expect extended screen-on time, whether watching videos, gaming, or running heavy apps, without constantly worrying about running out of juice.
It charges insanely fast, too
Image by OnePlus
The OnePlus 15 brings along fast charging speeds of 120W, as if the 100W of its predecessor somehow weren't enough. In reality, this will probably be seen by a modest upgrade by many, but OnePlus deserves applauses for squeezing another 20% of speed on top of the already blazing-fast 100W. Are you reading this, Apple and Samsung?!
Oh, and fast wireless charging is also a thing: speeds can reach up to 50W, which is super handy, too.
A smaller display, but with a higher refresh rate
The OnePlus 15 comes with a slightly smaller 6.78-inch display (as opposed to the 6.82-inch panel on the previous model), but this time around, the refresh rate jumps to 165Hz. Some say they don't need anything above 120Hz, but gamers will probably be happy about the new specs. The display resolution, though, drops from 2K to 1.5K, so keep that in mind.
New display material
As the OnePlus Club noted, the OnePlus 15 utilizes BOE X3 display material instead of the BOE X2. Thus, the OnePlus 15 enjoys extremely slim 1.15 mm bezels for a more immersive viewing experience. The custom BOE X3 panel is said to offer a 30% longer lifespan, lower power use, and higher brightness and color accuracy than its predecessor. It will be managed by OnePlus's in-house Display P3 chipset for consistent brightness and can dim to 1-nit for comfortable night viewing.
Going flat!
The OnePlus 15 will be a joy to use for those users who can't stand curved displays. The brand-new device ditches the quad-curved display of the OnePlus 13 and now offers a flat, sleek and sturdy experience.
A different main camera sensor
Image by OnePlus
The OnePlus 15 will be of interested to photographers who use the main camera a lot. That's because the 50 MP sensor is a different one. The OnePlus 13 uses the Sony LYT-808, while the new phone allegedly packs the IMX906 sensor.
The telephoto is upgraded as well
Image by OnePlus
The 50 MP 3x telephoto snapper is updated as well, getting a lens that produces a magnification of 3.5x. The OnePlus 13 had a 73 mm focal length equivalent zoom, while the OnePlus 15 offers an 85mm equivalent focal length.
This means users can get closer to their subjects while maintaining clarity and detail, making it ideal for portraits or capturing distant scenes. The longer focal length also offers better background compression, giving photos a more professional look. Overall, the upgraded telephoto lens adds versatility, letting photographers achieve high-quality zoom shots without sacrificing sharpness or image quality.
No more Hasselblad collaboration!
The OnePlus 13 is probably the last OnePlus flagship that has a camera setup co-developed with Hasselblad, as the OnePlus 15 now debuts the DetailMax Engine.
The key question now is whether DetailMax can go beyond simply matching the performance of the Hasselblad-era collaborations and actually exceed expectations. Can it deliver the level of sharpness, color accuracy, and dynamic range that satisfies long-time fans while also wowing mobile photography enthusiasts? Its success will hinge on whether it can combine technical precision with real-world usability, producing images that feel both professional and effortlessly achievable on a smartphone. If it pulls this off, DetailMax could redefine what users expect from flagship mobile cameras.
The Alert slider is gone, too
This is another key point that could be seen as a negative by some longtime OnePlus aficionados. The new OnePlus 15 ditches the trademark Alert Slider on the side and now replaces it with the new Plus Key, which can be customized to perform various tasks. However, the slider was a favorite of many.
Price and availability
Mighty good news: the OnePlus 15 is announced at a lower price than the OnePlus 13, its predecessor!
These are the variants and the pricing in its homeland, plus the equivalent sum in US currency (when directly converted at the moment):
- 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB storage – CNY 3,999 (~$562)
- 16 GB of RAM, 256 GB storage – CNY 4,299 (~$604)
- 12 GB of RAM, 512 GB storage – CNY 4,599 (~$646)
- 16 GB of RAM, 512 GB storage – CNY 4,899 (~$688)
- 16 GB of RAM, 1 TB storage – CNY 5,399 (~$758)
Of course, the global variant will launch at a higher than ~$560 price, but the drop in price could be a positive. Last year, when the OnePlus 13 was announced in China, prices started from 4499 yuan (~$632 after direct conversion). The $70 lower price is as rare as a unicorn or a leprechaun these days.
All in all, the OnePlus 15 seems like a great flagship killer (or a killer flagship) – will this be your next smartphone?
