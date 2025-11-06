Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

The OnePlus 15 is going global on this date – and it's coming for your favorite flagship

OnePlus just confirmed the global launch date for its latest powerhouse.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
OnePlus
The OnePlus 15 is going global on this date – and it's coming for your favorite flagship
The OnePlus 15, which was announced in China recently, is now getting its official global release date from the company. The beast of a phone will launch globally on November 13, bringing top-notch specs and ready to rival the best flagship phones on the market. 

OnePlus 15 to become globally available on November 13 


The OnePlus 15 features an excellent display and the industry's first 1.5K 165Hz LTPO screen. OnePlus highlights that users can enjoy ultra-smooth native 165fps support in games such as Call of Duty and Clash of Clans. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch display and up to 1800 nits of brightness.

Meanwhile, you can also enjoy an ultra-low minimum brightness of 1 nit by default, so even in late nights, your eyes won't get tired looking at it. To complement this, the phone is equipped with Eye Comfort Reminder and Eye Comfort Mode (in gaming) features that adjust color saturation to help reduce eye strain.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, this phone is a beast when it comes to performance. It also comes with a dedicated touch response chip that brings 3200Hz touch sampling for smooth and instant interactions. There's also a standalone Wi-Fi chip for strong and stable connectivity.

For gamers, the phone brings another industry first - always-on 120 fps gameplay without frame drops. 


To keep things cool, there's a 360 Cryo-Velocity Cooling System integrated with a 5,731mm 3D vapor chamber for core heat dissipation. On top of it all, there's an aerospace-derived aerogel insulation layer and a white graphite back covered for uniform thermal distribution. 

But that's not all. The phone also comes with a 7,300mAh battery. By the way, that's the largest battery in a consumer smartphone in the U.S. and Canada right now. You can enjoy up to 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. 

OnePlus has designed the OnePlus 15 to retain over 80% of its battery health after 4 years of use, which is exceptional. The battery can also operate in temperatures as low as -20°C. 

Speaking of durability, the OnePlus 15 is rated IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K for protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets. 

OnePlus notes that all the specs for the phone for the global market, as well as its availability details, will be revealed during the launch event on November 13.

Recommended Stories

What excites you most about the OnePlus 15?

Vote View Result

The OnePlus 15 is a serious contender for the flagship throne


The OnePlus 15 is going to be a direct rival to the iPhone 17 series, and more specifically, the Pro-branded iPhones, and the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, which are expected to come sometime in February. 

For now, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a serious contender for the flagship throne. The Chinese variant was announced on October 28, and we don't expect a huge deal of differences between the two versions (global and the Chinese market). There's also going to be a triple camera system with 50MP sensors and a 32MP front camera. 

The OnePlus 15 is yet another reason to get excited about the flagship market


On paper, the OnePlus 15 sounds like an epic phone, and I'm personally quite hyped, especially for that big battery and all that Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power. We'll know more on November 13, including the elephant in the room: the phone's pricing. 

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 13

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
At $349 off, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra becomes a top pick for those who don’t want to overspend
Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success
Pixel 10 has been selling like hotcakes in the US despite the iPhone 17’s success

Latest News

Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Apple’s soft aluminum iPhone 17 Pro experiment has a real durability problem
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Miss me with that slim phones trend, here's the world's first tablet with a built-in projector
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Apple keeps making the iPad Pro faster, but not better
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Black Friday AirPods deals: 5 offers to splurge on ahead of the event
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Samsung is all over the place with the Galaxy S26: good ol' confusion strategy or just chaos?
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
Google's kid-friendly Fitbit Ace LTE watch becomes even harder to beat at a new record low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless