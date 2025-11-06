The OnePlus 15 is going global on this date – and it's coming for your favorite flagship
OnePlus just confirmed the global launch date for its latest powerhouse.
The OnePlus 15, which was announced in China recently, is now getting its official global release date from the company. The beast of a phone will launch globally on November 13, bringing top-notch specs and ready to rival the best flagship phones on the market.
The OnePlus 15 features an excellent display and the industry's first 1.5K 165Hz LTPO screen. OnePlus highlights that users can enjoy ultra-smooth native 165fps support in games such as Call of Duty and Clash of Clans. The phone comes with a 6.78-inch display and up to 1800 nits of brightness.
Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, this phone is a beast when it comes to performance. It also comes with a dedicated touch response chip that brings 3200Hz touch sampling for smooth and instant interactions. There's also a standalone Wi-Fi chip for strong and stable connectivity.
To keep things cool, there's a 360 Cryo-Velocity Cooling System integrated with a 5,731mm 3D vapor chamber for core heat dissipation. On top of it all, there's an aerospace-derived aerogel insulation layer and a white graphite back covered for uniform thermal distribution.
But that's not all. The phone also comes with a 7,300mAh battery. By the way, that's the largest battery in a consumer smartphone in the U.S. and Canada right now. You can enjoy up to 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging.
OnePlus has designed the OnePlus 15 to retain over 80% of its battery health after 4 years of use, which is exceptional. The battery can also operate in temperatures as low as -20°C.
Speaking of durability, the OnePlus 15 is rated IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K for protection against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets.
The OnePlus 15 is going to be a direct rival to the iPhone 17 series, and more specifically, the Pro-branded iPhones, and the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, which are expected to come sometime in February.
For now, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a serious contender for the flagship throne. The Chinese variant was announced on October 28, and we don't expect a huge deal of differences between the two versions (global and the Chinese market). There's also going to be a triple camera system with 50MP sensors and a 32MP front camera.
On paper, the OnePlus 15 sounds like an epic phone, and I'm personally quite hyped, especially for that big battery and all that Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power. We'll know more on November 13, including the elephant in the room: the phone's pricing.
OnePlus 15 to become globally available on November 13
Meanwhile, you can also enjoy an ultra-low minimum brightness of 1 nit by default, so even in late nights, your eyes won't get tired looking at it. To complement this, the phone is equipped with Eye Comfort Reminder and Eye Comfort Mode (in gaming) features that adjust color saturation to help reduce eye strain.
For gamers, the phone brings another industry first - always-on 120 fps gameplay without frame drops.
Image Credit - OnePlus
OnePlus notes that all the specs for the phone for the global market, as well as its availability details, will be revealed during the launch event on November 13.
The OnePlus 15 is a serious contender for the flagship throne
The OnePlus 15 is going to be a direct rival to the iPhone 17 series, and more specifically, the Pro-branded iPhones, and the upcoming Galaxy S26 series, which are expected to come sometime in February.
For now, the OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be a serious contender for the flagship throne. The Chinese variant was announced on October 28, and we don't expect a huge deal of differences between the two versions (global and the Chinese market). There's also going to be a triple camera system with 50MP sensors and a 32MP front camera.
The OnePlus 15 is yet another reason to get excited about the flagship market
On paper, the OnePlus 15 sounds like an epic phone, and I'm personally quite hyped, especially for that big battery and all that Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power. We'll know more on November 13, including the elephant in the room: the phone's pricing.
