The OnePlus 15 is going global on this date – and it's coming for your favorite flagship

OnePlus 15 to become globally available on November 13

OnePlus 15

For gamers, the phone brings another industry first - always-on 120 fps gameplay without frame drops.





OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

OnePlus notes that all the specs for the phone for the global market, as well as its availability details, will be revealed during the launch event on November 13.



Recommended Stories

What excites you most about the OnePlus 15? The 7,300mAh battery The 165Hz LTPO display The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip The design and durability The 7,300mAh battery 85.71% The 165Hz LTPO display 0% The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip 0% The design and durability 14.29%

The OnePlus 15 is a serious contender for the flagship throne

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is yet another reason to get excited about the flagship market

OnePlus 15

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US! Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15 Pre-order now