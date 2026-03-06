Motorola's most affordable 2026 foldable will come with two 50MP cameras and up to 18GB RAM

As one of the foldable market's strongest performers in 2025 (both around the world and in key regions like the US ), Motorola has clearly set a pretty high bar of expectations for this year as well.





This is the (nearly) complete Motorola Razr 70 spec sheet





6.9-inch primary OLED screen with 2640 x 1080 pixel resolution;

3.63-inch secondary OLED panel with 1066 x 1056 pixel resolution;

8, 12, 16, and 18GB RAM options;

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

50MP primary rear-facing camera;

50MP secondary rear-facing camera;

32MP front-facing camera;

Octa-core 2.75GHz processor;

4,500mAh battery;

171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2mm dimensions (unfolded);

188 grams weight.



Mind you, these are not simple assumptions or even specifications leaked by the usual rumormongers on social media that are sometimes incorrect, hailing instead from one of the most trustworthy possible sources - a regulatory agency in China









Naturally, that means the above specs and features are valid primarily for the Razr 70's impending Chinese version, but there's a very good chance European buyers will receive a similar treatment. The Razr 70 is also expected to be released in the US under a simpler Razr (2026) name, and that model is likely to share (almost) everything in common with its international siblings.



One particularly mouth-watering detail listed above that I don't expect to see transferred from China to either the old continent or the US is that 18GB RAM count, and American buyers are also unlikely to get the 16GB memory or 1TB storage options.





Still, it's pretty crazy to think that Motorola is considering equipping what will be the humblest member of its 2026 Razr family with such state-of-the-art specs (even just in China), and although they definitely sound familiar, those two screens are also great for a budget-friendly foldable.

The upgrades over the Razr (2025) aren't exactly mind-blowing





See, that's the problem when you tend to make very few compromises in your mission to challenge the juggernauts of today's mobile industry. You don't leave enough room for upgrades in future generations of a phone... unless, of course, you're willing to substantially bump up the prices.





Because I don't expect that to happen with the Razr (2026), which I believe will start at the same $699.99 price as the Razr (2025) , I can certainly appreciate Motorola's effort to improve the rear-facing camera system at the very least during these challenging times for all smartphone vendors.









Yes, it appears that the Razr 70, aka Razr (2026), will come with not one but two 50MP snappers on its back, which at least in theory, could make for a more powerful imaging setup than that of the considerably costlier Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Z Flip 7 Z Flip 7 's Exynos 2500. Like its 2025 predecessor, the Motorola Razr (2026) also looks set to eclipse thein the battery capacity department, although I'm pretty sure the same will not be true for the raw power aspect. For the time being, that's just an assumption, but the mysterious octa-core chipset inside Motorola's next "vanilla" flip phone is most likely a MediaTek that won't be able to match the speed of the's Exynos 2500.

Should you wait for the Razr 70?





Galaxy Z Flip 7 , then absolutely. If you're thinking of getting a new clamshell-type foldable phone and aren't exactly sold on the value proposition of the aforementioned, then absolutely.





Razr Plus (2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) equivalents with super-premium designs and competitive prices. I'm definitely hyped up! Keep in mind that the Razr 70 will most likely be joined by even higher-end Razr 70 Plus and Razr 70 Ultra models to Chinese and European stores soon, with the US market almost certainly getting Razr (2026),(2026), and Razr Ultra (2026) equivalents with super-premium designs and competitive prices. I'm definitely hyped up!