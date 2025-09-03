Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17, 17 Air and 17 Pro: All the features coming in a week

Everything rumored so far about Apple’s new iPhones, broken down by model.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Articles iPhone
A photo of two hands holding the iPhone 17 series dummy units.
iPhone 17 series dummy units. | Image credit – PhoneArena

In just a few days, Apple is set to take the stage for the iPhone 17 series launch and all signs point to four new models again making their debut on September 9. But this time, there is a twist: instead of another Plus model, Apple is expected to unveil a brand-new iPhone 17 Air alongside the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

And with the event right around the corner, we’ve already got a pretty solid idea of what Apple has planned. So let’s break down what to expect across all four models.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max


The iPhone 17 lineup might not be a total reinvention this year, but there are still some solid changes on the way, especially for the Pro models. The brand-new iPhone 17 Air is also entering the mix, and since this is the first time we’re seeing it, my focus here is more on what it could bring to the table rather than direct upgrades over a predecessor.

But overall, if you are wondering how everything stacks up, the table below breaks down the full list of expected features across all the models – showing which upgrades are coming to the regular iPhone 17, the slimmer Air, and of course the Pro and Pro Max versions.

FeatureiPhone 17iPhone 17 AiriPhone 17 Pro iPhone 17 Pro Max
120Hz refresh rateExpectedExpectedYesYes
Faster chargingExpectedExpectedExpectedExpected
24 MP selfie cameraExpectedExpectedExpectedExpected
48 MP telephoto cameraNoNo ExpectedExpected
8K video recordingNoNoExpectedExpected
12 GB of RAMExpectedExpectedExpectedExpected
5.4mm bodyNoExpectedNoNo
Bigger 6.3-inch displayExpectedNoNoNo
Titanium frameNoExpectedNoNo
Single 48 MP rear cameraNo ExpectedNoNo
A19 chipsetExpectedExpectedNoNo
A19 Pro chipsetNoNoExpectedExpected
Apple's C1 cellular modemNoExpectedNoNo
Apple's Wi-Fi 7 chipsetNoNoExpectedExpected
Improved coolingNoNoExpectedExpected
New designNoYesExpectedExpected
Tougher, glare-free displayNoNoExpectedExpected


iPhone 17



  • Bigger 6.3-inch display
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • 24 MP selfie camera
  • 12 GB of RAM
  • Faster charging

The standard iPhone might finally get a long-requested upgrade: a 120Hz ProMotion display. Apple has kept this feature exclusive to Pro models since 2021’s iPhone 13 Pro, but now it looks like the base iPhone 17 could join the party. That means smoother scrolling and even up to 120fps in apps that support it.

Recommended Stories

The screen itself is also expected to grow. At 6.27 inches, it will match the iPhone 16 Pro, with slimmer bezels making the size jump possible.

Another big change? A new 24 MP front-facing camera across the entire lineup. Apple’s selfie camera has been stuck at 12 MP since the iPhone 11, so this would be a long-overdue upgrade.

On the performance side, rumors point to 12 GB of RAM across all models this year – a bump that could help power Apple Intelligence and possible new camera features Apple has been working on.

Plus, Apple is said to be developing a new MagSafe charger that could push charging speeds up to 45W – nearly double the current 25W limit. This jump is made possible thanks to Qi 2.2, the latest wireless charging standard that Apple appears to be embracing.


iPhone 17 Air



  • Thinnest iPhone ever
  • 12 GB of RAM
  • Titanium frame
  • Apple's C1 cellular modem
  • A19 chipset
  • 120Hz refresh rate
  • Faster charging
  • Single 48 MP rear camera

After the underwhelming runs of the Mini and Plus iPhones, Apple is giving it another shot with the iPhone 17 Air. This new model is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.4mm. That’s crazy thin, but it does come with some trade-offs.

For starters, the Air might only have one rear camera instead of the usual dual setup. Its battery is also rumored to be on the smaller side – 2,800mAh, which is definitely below modern flagship standards.

Still, it’s not all compromises. The Air will feature a 6.6-inch display, making it larger than the regular iPhone 17 despite its ultra-slim body. It will also share the 24 MP selfie camera upgrade.

Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Air could be the only model to ship with Apple’s C1 cellular modem, which first appeared in the iPhone 16e, helping save space inside the slim frame. And while rumors suggest the Pro models might ditch titanium this year, the Air could actually be the one to keep it.


iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max



  • New telephoto camera
  • 8K video recording
  • Faster charging
  • A19 Pro chipset
  • Improved cooling
  • New selfie camera
  • New design
  • Tougher, glare-free display
  • Apple's own Wi-Fi 7 chip

As usual, the biggest upgrades are reserved for the Pro models.

The camera setup is still triple-lens, but with a redesigned camera island that stretches almost edge-to-edge on the back. The new layout has larger spacing between the lenses, flash, and LiDAR sensor, likely because of new hardware inside.

Yep, the standout change is the telephoto lens, which is rumored to jump from 12 MP to 48 MP on the Pro models. With a periscope-style setup, this should allow for up to 10x lossless zoom and much better performance in low-light or long-range shots.

Video is getting some love, too. Apple might finally enable 8K recording on the Pro models, a long-anticipated leap for creators who want ultra-high-resolution footage.

Durability is also being addressed. The new Pro models could feature a tougher screen with an anti-reflective coating, offering better scratch resistance, less glare outdoors, and improved drop protection.

On top of that, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with advanced cooling – a vapor chamber paired with a graphite sheet – designed to keep temperatures in check under heavy use, especially with demanding AI features and performance-hungry chips.

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 3

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 16
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless