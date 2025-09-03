iPhone 17, 17 Air and 17 Pro: All the features coming in a week
Everything rumored so far about Apple’s new iPhones, broken down by model.
iPhone 17 series dummy units. | Image credit – PhoneArena
In just a few days, Apple is set to take the stage for the iPhone 17 series launch and all signs point to four new models again making their debut on September 9. But this time, there is a twist: instead of another Plus model, Apple is expected to unveil a brand-new iPhone 17 Air alongside the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
And with the event right around the corner, we’ve already got a pretty solid idea of what Apple has planned. So let’s break down what to expect across all four models.
iPhone 17 vs iPhone 17 Air vs iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max
The iPhone 17 lineup might not be a total reinvention this year, but there are still some solid changes on the way, especially for the Pro models. The brand-new iPhone 17 Air is also entering the mix, and since this is the first time we’re seeing it, my focus here is more on what it could bring to the table rather than direct upgrades over a predecessor.
But overall, if you are wondering how everything stacks up, the table below breaks down the full list of expected features across all the models – showing which upgrades are coming to the regular iPhone 17, the slimmer Air, and of course the Pro and Pro Max versions.
|Feature
|iPhone 17
|iPhone 17 Air
|iPhone 17 Pro
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|120Hz refresh rate
|Expected
|Expected
|Yes
|Yes
|Faster charging
|Expected
|Expected
|Expected
|Expected
|24 MP selfie camera
|Expected
|Expected
|Expected
|Expected
|48 MP telephoto camera
|No
|No
|Expected
|Expected
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|Expected
|Expected
|12 GB of RAM
|Expected
|Expected
|Expected
|Expected
|5.4mm body
|No
|Expected
|No
|No
|Bigger 6.3-inch display
|Expected
|No
|No
|No
|Titanium frame
|No
|Expected
|No
|No
|Single 48 MP rear camera
|No
|Expected
|No
|No
|A19 chipset
|Expected
|Expected
|No
|No
|A19 Pro chipset
|No
|No
|Expected
|Expected
|Apple's C1 cellular modem
|No
|Expected
|No
|No
|Apple's Wi-Fi 7 chipset
|No
|No
|Expected
|Expected
|Improved cooling
|No
|No
|Expected
|Expected
|New design
|No
|Yes
|Expected
|Expected
|Tougher, glare-free display
|No
|No
|Expected
|Expected
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 dummy unit. | Image credit – PhoneArena
- Bigger 6.3-inch display
- 120Hz refresh rate
- 24 MP selfie camera
- 12 GB of RAM
- Faster charging
The standard iPhone might finally get a long-requested upgrade: a 120Hz ProMotion display. Apple has kept this feature exclusive to Pro models since 2021’s iPhone 13 Pro, but now it looks like the base iPhone 17 could join the party. That means smoother scrolling and even up to 120fps in apps that support it.
Another big change? A new 24 MP front-facing camera across the entire lineup. Apple’s selfie camera has been stuck at 12 MP since the iPhone 11, so this would be a long-overdue upgrade.
On the performance side, rumors point to 12 GB of RAM across all models this year – a bump that could help power Apple Intelligence and possible new camera features Apple has been working on.
Plus, Apple is said to be developing a new MagSafe charger that could push charging speeds up to 45W – nearly double the current 25W limit. This jump is made possible thanks to Qi 2.2, the latest wireless charging standard that Apple appears to be embracing.
- Also check out: iPhone 17 specs: What might be better this September?
iPhone 17 Air
iPhone 17 Air dummy unit. | Image credit – PhoneArena
- Thinnest iPhone ever
- 12 GB of RAM
- Titanium frame
- Apple's C1 cellular modem
- A19 chipset
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Faster charging
- Single 48 MP rear camera
After the underwhelming runs of the Mini and Plus iPhones, Apple is giving it another shot with the iPhone 17 Air. This new model is expected to be the thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 5.4mm. That’s crazy thin, but it does come with some trade-offs.
For starters, the Air might only have one rear camera instead of the usual dual setup. Its battery is also rumored to be on the smaller side – 2,800mAh, which is definitely below modern flagship standards.
Still, it’s not all compromises. The Air will feature a 6.6-inch display, making it larger than the regular iPhone 17 despite its ultra-slim body. It will also share the 24 MP selfie camera upgrade.
Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Air could be the only model to ship with Apple’s C1 cellular modem, which first appeared in the iPhone 16e, helping save space inside the slim frame. And while rumors suggest the Pro models might ditch titanium this year, the Air could actually be the one to keep it.
- Also check out: iPhone 17 Air: 7 game-changing features expected on September 9
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max
iPhone 16 Pro next to iPhone 17 Pro dummy unit. | Image credit – PhoneArena
- New telephoto camera
- 8K video recording
- Faster charging
- A19 Pro chipset
- Improved cooling
- New selfie camera
- New design
- Tougher, glare-free display
- Apple's own Wi-Fi 7 chip
As usual, the biggest upgrades are reserved for the Pro models.
The camera setup is still triple-lens, but with a redesigned camera island that stretches almost edge-to-edge on the back. The new layout has larger spacing between the lenses, flash, and LiDAR sensor, likely because of new hardware inside.
Yep, the standout change is the telephoto lens, which is rumored to jump from 12 MP to 48 MP on the Pro models. With a periscope-style setup, this should allow for up to 10x lossless zoom and much better performance in low-light or long-range shots.
Video is getting some love, too. Apple might finally enable 8K recording on the Pro models, a long-anticipated leap for creators who want ultra-high-resolution footage.
Durability is also being addressed. The new Pro models could feature a tougher screen with an anti-reflective coating, offering better scratch resistance, less glare outdoors, and improved drop protection.
On top of that, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with advanced cooling – a vapor chamber paired with a graphite sheet – designed to keep temperatures in check under heavy use, especially with demanding AI features and performance-hungry chips.
