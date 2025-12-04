This new Android malware lets cybercriminals control your device like it’s in their hands

An AI-generated image by PhoneArena.

More than 400 apps across the globe are currently being targeted.





Hacker forums reveal how operators are flaunting its VNC module, which uses Android’s accessibility features to let attackers remotely operate devices.Because Albiriox is offered as a Malware-as-a-Service (MaaS), anyone subscribing can spread it however they want. Subscriptions start at $650 per month, giving criminals a plug-and-play option without building malware themselves.Common tactics include things like fake apps and social engineering, especially smishing or links mimicking trusted brands or app stores. One campaign even tricked Austrian users with a fake “Penny Market” app that looked like a Google Play page, installing a malicious dropper once clicked.