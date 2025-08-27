iPhone 17 Air: 7 game-changing features expected on September 9
Apple's next smartphone star is almost here, so let's see what it's all about.
Apple is about to launch a first-of-its-kind phone – the super-thin iPhone 17 Air – in less than two weeks. Expect it on September 9. Tim Cook and Co. are putting an end to the Plus model in the upcoming iPhone family and the new Air will serve as a substitute.
Like the iPad Air models, the iPhone 17 Air will sit between the "vanilla" iPhone 17 and the hardcore iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models in terms of price and specs. Notable pros and cons are expected and we should address them.
So, let's see what the iPhone 17 Air is all about and recap the hottest rumors out there.
There isn't a consensus on the question of exactly how thin the iPhone 17 Air will be, but it could arrive at 5.44 mm or 5.5 mm thick – either way, it's expected to beat Samsung's sleek Edge model.
On paper, the difference between 5.44 and 5.8 mm is not that great, but maybe in real life it'll be noticeable by some. On the dummy units pictured above, the Air model is definitely thinner.
Now that we've "seen" the iPhone 17 Air on the outside, what about its internals?
The phone is expected to be equipped with a modified version of the A19 Pro processor. The slim flagship could share the same core chip as the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max but with reduced graphics capabilities.
Traditionally, Apple has limited its Pro-series chips to the higher-end iPhone models, while the standard editions use non-Pro processors. However, reports about the iPhone 17 Air suggest Apple may be adjusting that strategy. Of course, do take this with a grain of salt, as the phone could launch with the standard A19 inside.
Also, the iPhone 17 Air could become the second iPhone (after the iPhone 16e) to use Apple's own C1 5G modem instead of Qualcomm's, and despite earlier concerns that this chip might block MagSafe, it's expected the Air will still support it.
The battery on the iPhone 17 Air is one of the most concerning aspects – rumors claim there'll be a 2,900 mAh capacity cell. These numbers are well behind the Galaxy S25 Edge's 3,900 mAh capacity.
For a large (~6.7-inch) phone with AI on board, 2,900 mAh seems like a major drawback, but we'll have to see if Apple has some kind of software wizardry in store for us. The phone should be able to go through the day, or it'll be a potential flop.
The iPhone 17 Air is expected to come preloaded with iOS 26, which Apple previewed earlier this summer and is currently available in public beta, with the full release likely arriving alongside the new iPhone lineup in September.
The update introduces a bold new design language called Liquid Glass, offering a sleek, reflective, and dynamic interface. The Liquid Glass design will turn the iPhone 17 Air into an even more appealing, sleek device.
However, if the rumor holds true, that'll mean the iPhone 17 Air might start at $949. This is dangerously close to the usual $999 price tag of the iPhone Pro models. However, the $50 bump is expected on the iPhone 17 Pro as well, which means the $949 Air will still be further away from the eventual $1,049 Pro variant.
For a while, there was a wild rumor that claimed the iPhone 17 Air is going to be $1,299, but thankfully, this one is off the table now.
The iPhone 17 Air could stand out as the only model in the iPhone 17 series to feature a titanium frame, while the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to use aluminum. Analyst Jeff Pu, in a note to investors, highlighted this possibility, noting it would be an unusual move given Apple's recent push to showcase titanium on its Pro devices starting with the iPhone 15 Pro.
But titanium is a tougher material, so the iPhone 17 Air should benefit greatly.
The upcoming iPhone 17 Air is expected to have a single rear camera, much like the budget-oriented iPhone 16e, with a 48 MP main sensor. This could be a problem for some who might see this as limiting.
The front-facing camera is rumored to be upgraded to 24 MP, doubling the resolution from previous models and improving image quality and cropping flexibility. A recent leak indicates the selfie camera may be positioned on the left side of the Dynamic Island, a shift from the right-side placement on other iPhone 17 models, likely to accommodate the Air's slimmer design rather than changing functionality.
There's also speculation the rear camera could gain a variable aperture, which would allow the lens to adjust to different lighting conditions, reducing overly bright or dark areas in photos.
A last-minute report suggests the company may have tested a throwback iPhone 4-style bumper case for the Air, likely to emphasize its thin profile. The original bumper case, introduced for the iPhone 4, protected only the sides while leaving the back exposed.
While it's unclear if Apple will release a similar case for the Air, testing a prototype suggests it's a possibility. Many users fondly remember the original bumper's design, and a modern version could appeal to those who wished for a similar style on current iPhones.
What's unique about the iPhone 17 Air is that it's going to be a really sleek handset, one that arrives with an extremely thin chassis. Apple is obviously going toe to toe with arch-rival Samsung and its Galaxy S25 Edge, another super-thin phone.
Beyond that, Apple will finally consider 12 GB of RAM for the iPhone 17 family, including the Air model. This is great for stuff like Apple Intelligence and multitasking.
