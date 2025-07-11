Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 40% off!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 now and get double the storage!
Samsung has opened pre-orders for its brand new foldable.

iPhone 17 Pro hands-on images leak, showing all design changes

Another set of leaked hands-on images shows the iPhone 17 from two angles

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro dummy hold with two fingers
The biggest iPhone redesign in a decade is happening this September—the iPhone 17 will bring a completely redesigned back with a huge camera bump (more like a camera shelf) and other small tweaks to the position of the Apple logo as well.

There's been a steady stream of leaks in the past couple of weeks, including iPhone 17 Pro renders and dummy units, and today we have another portion of those, focused on what appears to be the iPhone 17 Pro.

The images were posted by prolific leaker Majin Bu on his X account and show the iPhone 17 Pro's back and side.


 
Now, given the unit in the pictures was switched off, and also judging by the way the person holds the device (just pinching it with two fingers, as it has no weight whatsoever), we could deduce that we're talking about another dummy unit.

These dummies are just hollow replicas with no electronics inside, but they're the same size and have the same button placement as the real thing.

We can see once again how this camera bump looks (some call it "visor"). The interesting thing is that the actual position of the three cameras is the same as the one in the iPhone 16 Pro; it's just the surrounding aesthetics that have changed.

Another potential change that's kind of corroborated by this recent leak is the repositioning of the Apple logo. It's now in the center of the portion of the phone below the camera, and even though it looks okay on this dummy, putting a MagSafe case on top makes it a bit weird and offset.

The iPhone 17 Pro looks strange with the new logo position | Image by Majin Bu - iPhone 17 Pro hands-on images leak, showing all design changes
The iPhone 17 Pro looks strange with the new logo position | Image by Majin Bu


We've already seen very similar hands-on images from the same leaker, showing the iPhone 17 Pro in black. Apart from the design, not much is known at the moment about the iPhone 17 hardware and specs.

The latest information suggests that Apple might use BOE displays for its iPhone 17 lineup, although the rumor says that the Chinese manufacturers will produce displays for iPhones meant to be sold in China.

Further down the specs sheet, we expect thinner bezels, a faster refresh rate for the non-pro iPhones (finally getting 120 Hz), and a new selfie camera.

What do you think about the iPhone 17 Pro design? Do you like the new camera bump?

Do you like the new camera bump design on the iPhone 17 Pro?

Vote View Result

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Everyone can get a free Galaxy Z Flip 7 from T-Mobile with or without a trade-in and minimal effort
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
Regret is setting in for some AT&T customers who left T-Mobile
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Past Pixel problem resurfaces again creating chaos in users' lives
Past Pixel problem resurfaces again creating chaos in users' lives
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless