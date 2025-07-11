iPhone 17 Pro hands-on images leak, showing all design changes
Another set of leaked hands-on images shows the iPhone 17 from two angles
The biggest iPhone redesign in a decade is happening this September—the iPhone 17 will bring a completely redesigned back with a huge camera bump (more like a camera shelf) and other small tweaks to the position of the Apple logo as well.
There's been a steady stream of leaks in the past couple of weeks, including iPhone 17 Pro renders and dummy units, and today we have another portion of those, focused on what appears to be the iPhone 17 Pro.
Now, given the unit in the pictures was switched off, and also judging by the way the person holds the device (just pinching it with two fingers, as it has no weight whatsoever), we could deduce that we're talking about another dummy unit.
We can see once again how this camera bump looks (some call it "visor"). The interesting thing is that the actual position of the three cameras is the same as the one in the iPhone 16 Pro; it's just the surrounding aesthetics that have changed.
Another potential change that's kind of corroborated by this recent leak is the repositioning of the Apple logo. It's now in the center of the portion of the phone below the camera, and even though it looks okay on this dummy, putting a MagSafe case on top makes it a bit weird and offset.
We've already seen very similar hands-on images from the same leaker, showing the iPhone 17 Pro in black. Apart from the design, not much is known at the moment about the iPhone 17 hardware and specs.
The latest information suggests that Apple might use BOE displays for its iPhone 17 lineup, although the rumor says that the Chinese manufacturers will produce displays for iPhones meant to be sold in China.
Further down the specs sheet, we expect thinner bezels, a faster refresh rate for the non-pro iPhones (finally getting 120 Hz), and a new selfie camera.
What do you think about the iPhone 17 Pro design? Do you like the new camera bump?
