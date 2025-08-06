iPhone 17 specs: What might be better this September?
The iPhone 17 might look familiar, but under the hood, it could get meaningful upgrades.
iPhone 17 dummy unit. | Image credit – PhoneArena
We are just a little over a month away from Apple’s next big iPhone reveal. Yep, like clockwork, the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to take the stage in early September – with the usual suspects: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. But this year, there is a twist. Instead of a Plus model, Apple is reportedly introducing a brand-new option: the iPhone 17 Air.
And while the Pro models are rumored to get a few noteworthy upgrades, the regular iPhone 17 specs look more like a refinement of the iPhone 16 rather than a full-on overhaul. I’ve already talked about what Apple should change, but now let’s dig into what is actually expected – based on the latest leaks and reports.
Jump to:
A bigger screen without a bigger phone?
The iPhone 17 dummy (in white) sits next to the iPhone 16 on the right – and yeah, they look almost identical. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Yep, the base iPhone 17 is rumored to jump to a 6.3-inch display – up from the current 6.1 inches. For anyone who felt the base model was a bit too compact but didn’t want to step up to a Pro Max, this might hit the sweet spot.
And if Apple manages to bump screen size without increasing the body, that is a win for both big-screen fans and compact phone lovers.
Finally… 120Hz on the base iPhone?
This one is long overdue. According to reliable display analyst Ross Young and others, Apple is finally bringing ProMotion to all iPhone 17 models – not just the Pros. That means a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate and Always-On Display could come standard.
The jump to LTPO display tech is key here. It is what allows variable refresh rates (and better power efficiency), and it has been exclusive to the Pros. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also backed this up in March, saying that yes, 120Hz is finally coming to the non-Pro models.
Major MagSafe charging speed boost
Apple is reportedly working on a new MagSafe charger that supports up to 45W charging – almost double the current 25W limit. This is thanks to Qi 2.2, a new wireless charging standard Apple seems to be getting behind.
If that makes it into the iPhone 17 lineup, it is going to cut down charge times in a big way, especially for people who live on MagSafe.
Front camera glow-up: 24 MP selfies
After years of sticking to the same 12 MP selfie camera, Apple is finally ready to give us an upgrade – at least according to the leaks. The iPhone 17 is expected to bring a new 24 MP front sensor, which is a pretty big deal.
12 GB RAM across the board
This one is all about Apple Intelligence. With on-device AI models becoming a bigger part of the experience, more RAM isn’t just a spec bump – it is a necessity. All iPhone 17 models are expected to pack 12 GB of RAM, up from the 8 GB in the iPhone 16 series.
More RAM means faster multitasking, better AI features and less reliance on the cloud to process complex tasks. It is a meaningful upgrade and a clear sign Apple’s going all-in on local AI.
So, while the iPhone 17 specs might look familiar at first glance, if these upgrades come through, it’s going to feel like a different device in use – especially for people sticking with the base model. A bigger screen, 120Hz, better selfies, faster charging and more RAM? If true, these finally fix some long-standing pain points.
