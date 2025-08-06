iPhone 17 specs: What might be better this September?

iPhone 17 dummy unit. | Image credit – PhoneArena

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

Jump to:





A bigger screen without a bigger phone?





The iPhone 17 dummy (in white) sits next to the iPhone 16 on the right – and yeah, they look almost identical. | Image credit – PhoneArena





Finally… 120Hz on the base iPhone?





Major MagSafe charging speed boost



– almost double the current 25W limit. This is thanks to Qi 2.2, a new wireless charging standard Apple seems to be getting behind. Apple is reportedly working on a new MagSafe charger that supports up to 45W charging – almost double the current 25W limit. This is thanks to Qi 2.2, a new wireless charging standard Apple seems to be getting behind.



If that makes it into the iPhone 17 lineup, it is going to cut down charge times in a big way, especially for people who live on MagSafe.





Front camera glow-up: 24 MP selfies



After years of sticking to the same 12 MP selfie camera, Apple is finally ready to give us an upgrade – at least according to the leaks. The iPhone 17 is expected to bring a new 24 MP front sensor, which is a pretty big deal.



Recommended Stories After years of sticking to the same 12 MP selfie camera, Apple is finally ready to give us an upgrade – at least according to the leaks. Theis expected to bring a new 24 MP front sensor, which is a pretty big deal.Selfies will be sharper, clearer and hold up better if you crop or edit them. It is also a long overdue refresh for a camera that hasn’t seen a major jump since the iPhone 11.





12 GB RAM across the board