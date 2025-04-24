Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

iPhone 17 to finally catch up to Galaxy phones in terms of RAM

By
0comments
Apple iPhone
Render of iPhone 17 Pro models in different colored cases
Here’s an unexpected but welcome surprise: the upcoming iPhone 17 series may finally see Apple catch up to Android competitors when it comes to RAM. Renowned industry analyst Ming-chi Kuo states that Apple is trying to ship every iPhone 17 model with 12 GB of RAM instead of the previous eight.

RAM options previously available on the iPhone have remained a source of ridicule for Apple because the company often used less RAM than competitors. Apple has maintained that its devices have more efficient hardware and software synergy and thus do not require as much memory as competing products.

The first major increase in RAM for the iPhone came about with the iPhone 15 Pro when it jumped up to having 8 GB. 8 GB is often the standard amount of RAM available on budget Android smartphones nowadays and, naturally, some people laughed about how Apple had finally caught up. This RAM increase became the basis of deciding which iPhone model got Apple Intelligence as the company claimed that its AI features needed 8 GB of RAM to function.

But it seems that either further upcoming AI improvements, falling iPhone market share or simply a desire to be more competitive have forced Apple’s hand.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 16 Pro retained its predecessor’s 8 GB of RAM. | Video credit — Apple

Kuo claims that Apple wants all iPhone 17 models, including the new iPhone 17 Air, to ship with 12 GB of RAM. Supply chain shortages affecting Apple at the moment could throw a wrench into the company’s plans and force it to release the base model iPhone 17 with 8 GB of RAM instead. Even if that happens, however, Kuo says that Apple is determined to bring 12 GB of RAM to the entire iPhone 18 lineup next year.

For comparison the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra — with Samsung arguably being Apple’s largest rival — also has 12 GB of RAM (and 16 in certain markets). So if the iPhone 17 comes with 12 GB of RAM then Apple will finally be equal to its Android rivals in at least this one aspect. Barring, of course, the Android smartphones that come with 16 GB or even 24 GB of RAM.

What this RAM upgrade means for the iPhone family is not clear at this point but I bet it’s something to do with AI again.
