The iPhone 17 Pro is coming next month – here are 12 changes you’ll want to know about

Here's what the rumors are saying about the iPhone 17 Pro and the changes we'll see in September.

The iPhone 17 release is just around the corner, potentially arriving on September 9. The lineup is going to consist of the iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, and the Pro-branded iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Pro is said to be a substantial upgrade this year, with a new design of the camera island that has leaked quite a lot thus far. 

Apart from the new look, there are other rumored iPhone 17 Pro changes that you may want to hear about. 

Jump to:


New periscope telephoto camera: 48MP 


The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to get a new telephoto camera. It is said to be a huge jump from the 12MP one on the iPhone 16 Pro to a new 48MP periscope telephoto. The camera is reportedly going to offer up to 10x lossless zoom and ensure better quality of photos for distant scenes as well as low-light conditions. 

The selfie camera also gets upgraded to 24MP 


The camera upgrades also include a new 24 MP selfie camera for the entire iPhone 17 lineup. The current iPhone 16 phones rock a 12MP selfie camera, and again, this would be a pretty big jump in image quality, details, and clarity. Also, videos taken with the selfie camera will also be now more detailed, crisper and more vibrant. 

8K video recording capabilities 


Apple is also said to bring 8K video recording to the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. This would be a first, and if this rumor is true, that would make the quality of videos shot on iPhones even better. Videos are already great on iPhones in general, and this upgrade, if it pans out, should elevate iPhone videos even higher. 

Design: new camera island look 


One of the bigger changes expected for the iPhone 17 Pro is the redesigned camera island. It's leaked extensively now. It would feature a 'camera bar' positioned at the top part of the phone's back, which should house all the lenses as well as the LiDAR system. Reportedly, the Apple logo on the back may need to be moved slightly to look symmetrical with the new rumored design. 


Aluminum frame replacing the titanium one


This change is a bit peculiar, as aluminum is generally a less tough material than titanium. Rumor has it that the iPhone 17 Pro may come with an aluminum frame. Titanium was used for the iPhone 15 and 16 Pro, while the 14 Pro and older models sported stainless steel frames. Aluminum is a light material, but it may feel less premium in comparison to titanium, and is generally less durable. 

A19 Pro chip


The iPhone 17 Pro will most likely feature the A19 Pro chip, which is Apple's newest chip. Reportedly, the chip will be built on TSMC's third-gen 3nm process, which should make it more power-efficient and generally faster than previous generations. 

12GB of RAM


Coupled with the new chip, the iPhone 17 Pro is said to also come with more RAM on board. Especially now with Apple Intelligence, the amount of RAM is becoming even more important than before. It will also help with faster multitasking on the new iPhone 17 Pro. For reference, the iPhone 16 Pro sports 8GB of RAM, so having 12 is a first. 

Improved cooling


The raw power of the A19 Pro would need better cooling, and rumor has it that the cooling system on the iPhone 17 Pro may be improved. In particular, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to bring vapor chamber cooling combined with graphite sheets. This will help with the heat generated by intense tasks and the resulting throttling of performance.  

Custom-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip


Apple is looking for ways to rely less on Qualcomm, and reportedly, the iPhone 17 Pro will come with Apple's in-house Wi-Fi 7 chip. Apple is also working on its own in-house modems for 5G, but this year, the iPhone 17 Pro is said to keep Qualcomm's 5G modem. Expect connectivity improvements from the new Wi-Fi 7 chip, as well as efficiency. 

$50 price hike and bigger starting storage


The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to get a $50 price increase in comparison to the iPhone 16 Pro. However, to justify the increase, Apple may offer the iPhone 17 Pro at a starting storage of 256GB instead of 128GB. 

New orange color for the iPhone 17 Pro 


Apple is reportedly shaking up the traditional classic color palette for the Pro-branded iPhones this time around. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are said to come in an exciting new orange color, which would catch attention and highlight the new design as well. Alongside the new orange, the iPhone 17 Pro is also expected to come in a dark blue variant, in a white or silver variant and a black variant.

