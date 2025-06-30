Yep, another leak says iPhone 17 will get a bigger display
A new rumor from China joins the chorus of reports pointing to a 6.3-inch screen for Apple's next iPhone.
Once again, the base iPhone 17 is rumored to get a larger display than the iPhone 16 base model. This potential upgrade has been in the rumor mill for months now, but now, yet another rumor out of China corroborates it, so it's getting more and more likely.
Reputable tipster Digital Chat Station is now sharing on the Chinese social media website Weibo that the base iPhone 17 model may feature a 6.3-inch display. This is up from the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 16.
Currently, here are the expected iPhone 17 series display sizes:
Rumors indicate the iPhone 17 will keep the same A18 chip and 8GB of RAM. Reportedly, it may get a 120Hz display refresh rate (finally!) and a new 24MP front camera, which would also be notable upgrades over the 60Hz display refresh rate and 12MP front camera on the iPhone 16.
However, the main attraction would be the iPhone 17 Air, which would be a super-slim model, if rumors are to be believed, set to rival the Galaxy S25 Edge. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may also have a new design and some notable upgrades.
The iPhone 17 will have to face the Galaxy S25 and the yet-unannounced Pixel 10 for the title of the best flagship, but 'vanilla' edition. I personally think that with the rumored bigger display, I'd be very inclined to get it: 6.3 inches seems like the perfect and balanced size - not too big, not too small, and the phone would be ideal for someone who doesn't necessarily use all the Pro-features on a daily basis.
Digital Chat Station is a tipster and leaker with a good track record about Apple. Meanwhile, last month, Counterpoint Research VP Ross Young also said the iPhone 17 is likely to feature a 6.3-inch screen.
The iPhone 16 series, for reference. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
Meanwhile, there aren't any big upgrades, apart from the display, in the rumors about the base iPhone 17. Reportedly, it will keep the same (or very similar) design to previous models, despite the fact that the rest of the series may feature a camera island redesign.
