Yep, another leak says iPhone 17 will get a bigger display

A new rumor from China joins the chorus of reports pointing to a 6.3-inch screen for Apple's next iPhone.

Once again, the base iPhone 17 is rumored to get a larger display than the iPhone 16 base model. This potential upgrade has been in the rumor mill for months now, but now, yet another rumor out of China corroborates it, so it's getting more and more likely. 

Reputable tipster Digital Chat Station is now sharing on the Chinese social media website Weibo that the base iPhone 17 model may feature a 6.3-inch display. This is up from the 6.1-inch display on the iPhone 16

Digital Chat Station is a tipster and leaker with a good track record about Apple. Meanwhile, last month, Counterpoint Research VP Ross Young also said the iPhone 17 is likely to feature a 6.3-inch screen

Currently, here are the expected iPhone 17 series display sizes:


Meanwhile, there aren't any big upgrades, apart from the display, in the rumors about the base iPhone 17. Reportedly, it will keep the same (or very similar) design to previous models, despite the fact that the rest of the series may feature a camera island redesign. 

Does the idea of a larger 6.3-inch iPhone 17 screen appeal to you?

Vote View Result

Rumors indicate the iPhone 17 will keep the same A18 chip and 8GB of RAM. Reportedly, it may get a 120Hz display refresh rate (finally!) and a new 24MP front camera, which would also be notable upgrades over the 60Hz display refresh rate and 12MP front camera on the iPhone 16

However, the main attraction would be the iPhone 17 Air, which would be a super-slim model, if rumors are to be believed, set to rival the Galaxy S25 Edge. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may also have a new design and some notable upgrades

The iPhone 17 will have to face the Galaxy S25 and the yet-unannounced Pixel 10 for the title of the best flagship, but 'vanilla' edition. I personally think that with the rumored bigger display, I'd be very inclined to get it: 6.3 inches seems like the perfect and balanced size - not too big, not too small, and the phone would be ideal for someone who doesn't necessarily use all the Pro-features on a daily basis. 

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
