Intro





iPhone 17 Air . After Samsung launched the The iPhone 17 series is right around the corner, and this year there's an exciting new addition to the lineup—the. After Samsung launched the Galaxy S25 Edge , Apple seems to be hopping on the thin smartphone bandwagon as well.





iPhone 17 Pro Max , for example? Which leads us to this comparison. On the one hand, we have a super-thin and stylish design, and on the other—a regular Apple powerhouse. So, let's see what the strengths and weaknesses of both are.



A quick disclaimer—both phones are still under wraps, and the info is based on leaks, rumors, and our experience in the industry. We will update the article with tests and benchmarks once both phones are official. But one question remains open. Do people really want these super thin phones, or would they rather go for something more conventional, such as the, for example? Which leads us to this comparison. On the one hand, we have a super-thin and stylish design, and on the other—a regular Apple powerhouse. So, let's see what the strengths and weaknesses of both are.A quick disclaimer—both phones are still under wraps, and the info is based on leaks, rumors, and our experience in the industry. We will update the article with tests and benchmarks once both phones are official.









Design and Size

Style vs power





Not only is Apple expected to make a big design change with the iPhone 17 series, but now we have the slim arms race forming on the horizon. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to employ the new camera bump design, but given it will only house one camera, the overall look is not as radical as with the other models in the portfolio. We're talking about a single thin bar across the back, much like a Pixel phone.



The iPhone 17 Pro Max situation is different, as the camera bump houses three big lens rings; hence, it's much wider, giving the phone a pretty unique look. Design is subjective, but many users have already voiced their concerns about the iPhone 17 Pro Max not being the prettiest iPhone.





*speculated or rumored



Now, onto the biggest selling point of the iPhone 17 Air —its thickness. The phone is expected to be just 5.5 mm thin and weigh just 146 grams. It's a technological feat, but we have to see what this super-thin design does to durability. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a grade 7000 aluminum frame and Apple's proprietary Ceramic Shield on the back and on top of the display.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy According to the latest leak ( iPhone 17 Pro Max is set for a size increase in the thickness department. We expect it to land at 8.725 mm, which is an increase compared to the previous generation thickness of 8.25 mm. In terms of weight, we expect the Pro Max to be similar to its predecessor at around 227 grams.



Let's quickly list the color expectations for the iPhone 17 Air versus what we have available on the iPhone 17 Pro Max . Now, onto the biggest selling point of the—its thickness. The phone is expected to be just 5.5 mm thin and weigh just 146 grams. It's a technological feat, but we have to see what this super-thin design does to durability. Theis expected to feature a grade 7000 aluminum frame and Apple's proprietary Ceramic Shield on the back and on top of the display.According to the latest leak ( from Chinese leaker IceUniverse ), theis set for a size increase in the thickness department. We expect it to land at 8.725 mm, which is an increase compared to the previous generation thickness of 8.25 mm. In terms of weight, we expect the Pro Max to be similar to its predecessor at around 227 grams.Let's quickly list the color expectations for theversus what we have available on the





*speculated or rumored





Display Differences

120Hz ProMotion for everybody!





Apple is bringing its iPhone 17 lineup to the modern display world with 120 Hz ProMotion on all models, including the iPhone 17 Air . It was an upgrade long overdue, but rejoice, all new iPhones will be buttery smooth.



In terms of screen size, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to come equipped with a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 1320 x 2868 pixel resolution and a 458 PPI pixel density. The rumored brightness is 1000 nits typical and 2000 nits in HBM (high brightness mode).



The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to retain the display size of its predecessor at 6.9 inches. The latest rumors on the subject point toward Samsung's M14 display panel material as a building block for the iPhone 17 Pro models, which means a peak brightness of around 3000 nits, substantially higher than what we expect on the iPhone 17 Air .





*speculated or rumored





iPhone 17 series, but we don't know if the iPhone 17 Air is going to get it or whether it will be reserved for the Pro models. Another piece of info points toward a new technology called LDTEE (Low-dielectric TEE) which aims to bring improved efficiency and durability to theseries, but we don't know if theis going to get it or whether it will be reserved for the Pro models.





As always, we will conduct our detailed and thorough display tests once we lay our hands on the iPhone 17 lineup , so stay tuned.



Recommended Stories

Performance and Software

A-level silicon but only one is Pro





The iPhone 17 series is expected to get the next-gen A19 silicon. Initial rumors suggested that this silicon might be built on a 2 nm manufacturing node, but the latest information points toward an updated 3 nm technology.



The iPhone 17 Air will get the non-Pro version of this chipset, while the 17 Pro Max will come equipped with the A19 Pro, but specific differences in core clock speeds and power are scarce at the moment.



The RAM situation is as follows: the iPhone 17 Air is believed to land with 8GB of RAM, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will most likely get the same 12GB of RAM as its predecessor.



In terms of storage, we don't expect big changes; the iPhone 17 Air should offer 128/256/512 storage options, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will most likely start at 256GB and go all the way up to 1TB. The synthetic benchmarks will show what the exact leap will be, but we'll have to wait for these.





*speculated or rumored





iPhone 17 Air will launch with iOS 26 out of the box, the same goes for the iPhone 17 Pro Max being part of the same lineup. You can check out our In terms of software, thewill launch without of the box, the same goes for thebeing part of the same lineup. You can check out our early iOS 26 preview for more details





Camera

One versus three





iPhone 17 Air is expected to get the same single-camera treatment as the

Theis expected to get the same single-camera treatment as the iPhone 16e . The main camera is expected to be 48MP, most likely the same as the one used on the previous generation of non-Pro iPhones.





*speculated or rumored



The iPhone 17 Pro Max , on the other hand, is the real deal when it comes to cameras. It will come equipped with three 48MP cameras, though details are scarce at the moment. The rumor mill has it that the Pro Max telephoto camera will be upgraded from the 12MP sensor of the previous model, while the main and ultrawide will probably be carried over from the The, on the other hand, is the real deal when it comes to cameras. It will come equipped with three 48MP cameras, though details are scarce at the moment. The rumor mill has it that the Pro Max telephoto camera will be upgraded from the 12MP sensor of the previous model, while the main and ultrawide will probably be carried over from the iPhone 16 Pro Max





As always, post-processing algorithms and AI will determine the end result, so stay tuned for some real-life samples once we lay our hands on the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max .





Battery Life and Charging

No silicon-carbon on the horizon?





iPhone 17 Air is expected to be just 5.5 mm thick, so there's not much space for a battery inside. We kind of hoped Apple would hop on the silicon-carbon train and offer more capacity, but the conservative approach remains.



The iPhone 17 Air is expected to come equipped with a 3000 mAh cell. This is not bad, all things considered, but quite far from the 4700 mAh expected capacity of the iPhone 17 Pro Max . It's a trade-off that's not surprising, given the iPhone 17 Pro Max is 8.7 mm thick and also bigger and heavier.



Our battery test will determine the real difference, so stay tuned for some hard numbers soon. There's no way to beat physics, especially when it comes to batteries. Theis expected to be just 5.5 mm thick, so there's not much space for a battery inside. We kind of hoped Apple would hop on the silicon-carbon train and offer more capacity, but the conservative approach remains.Theis expected to come equipped with a 3000 mAh cell. This is not bad, all things considered, but quite far from the 4700 mAh expected capacity of the. It's a trade-off that's not surprising, given theis 8.7 mm thick and also bigger and heavier.Our battery test will determine the real difference, so stay tuned for some hard numbers soon.





*speculated or rumored



In terms of charging, there are some rumors suggesting that the iPhone 17 lineup will receive a bump up in charging speeds with figures floating around the 35W mark. This includes the iPhone 17 Air and the iPhone 17 Pro Max as well. It will be a tiny step forward, given the 100W+ charging available on Motorola and OnePlus phones, but we guess it still counts for an upgrade.





Specs Comparison









*rumored or speculated





Also read:





Summary





These two phones represent different approaches to what's important in our modern smartphone reality. The iPhone 17 Air aims to conquer the fast-emerging "slim" smartphone niche, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is just the best and most powerful iPhone you can get.



If you opt for the Pro Max, you'll get two additional cameras, a bigger battery, a potentially faster processor, and also a larger display. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Air offers something unique—it's just 5.5 mm thick.



We have to wait for the prices to be officially revealed to be able to judge objectively which one offers a better package. We'll update this piece with all the tests and benchmarks once the iPhone 17 series goes official.























