Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Internal iPhone 17 Pro change responsible for huge camera bar revealed

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro camera bar
iPhone 17 Pro render | Image Credit - @Mia_Kacurage on X

Even the big guns in the rumor industry now agree that the iPhone 17 Pro duo will sport an enormous bar that will stretch from edge to edge. Leaked renders have given us a fair idea of what the phones will look like. An image that has shown up online gives an even better approximation of the size of the bar.

The iPhone 17 Pro is widely rumored to have a Pixel-like horizontal camera bar. There will be no change in camera alignment though, meaning they will still be placed in a triangular fashion.

Tipster Sonny Dickson has posted an image of iPhone 17 Pro clear cases and, sure enough, they have a bigger cutout than iPhone 16 Pro cases for the camera island.



Until today, it wasn't clear what Apple was trying to achieve with this new alleged design. After all, the camera alignment hasn't changed, so it's hard to understand Apple's reasoning. Many were inclined to believe that Apple was copying Google.

A user on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, @Mia_Kacurage seems to know the reason behind the elongation of the bar. The leak was first picked up by 9to5Mac.

The iPhone 17 Pro is rumored to ditch the 12MP telephoto camera for a new 48MP unit. The new higher-resolution camera will have the same 10x optical zoom level as the 12MP camera it's replacing.

If the megapixel count is increased without increasing the sensor size, it results in smaller pixels, which affects light-gathering capabilities. Since smaller pixels capture less light, Apple will reportedly increase the sensor size. To do that without relocating the sensor, Apple will seemingly have to rotate the telephoto lens.

This will leave no space for the LiDAR module in its current location. That's why, the LiDAR scanner will be moved to the far end of the camera bump, along with the LED flash and microphone.

Since this account does not have an established track record, it's best to view this rumor with some skepticism.

Apart from the rectangular camera bar, not much else is expected to change, with one report saying that the bar will be the same color as the rest of the phone, negating rumors about a two-tone design.

Recommended Stories
Similarly, it looks unlikely that the iPhone 17 Pro will have a smaller Dynamic Island.

While most reports say that the new lineup will be powered by chips manufactured on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s third-generation 3nm process, N3P, a recent report claimed that the highest-end models may run on a 2nm chip.

Another highlight is going to be revamped iOS 19, which will be previewed in June during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25).
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile leaves many no choice but to consider another provider with its latest decision
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
You may need to delete Google Messages and download from unofficial source for RCS to work
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
Loophole allows T-Mobile customers to avoid T Life app for in-store stuff
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book

Latest News

T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Verizon's got a new trick for broadcasters - and it might just fix live event chaos
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
Is T-Mobile to blame for this Starlink "total letdown" of a satellite texting experience?
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again available with a $299.99 gift
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
Report says that the iPhone is to blame for allowing a journalist to join top-secret military chat
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless