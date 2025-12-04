Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold unboxing video finally shows the phone in action
The official video walks through the triple foldable, its 10-inch screen, and all included accessories.
Samsung has finally unveiled its first triple foldable, the Galaxy Z TriFold. Even though it hasn’t hit the US market yet, a new official unboxing video gives us a thorough look at the phone and what comes in the box.
Samsung’s official video walks us through the Galaxy Z TriFold and its accessories, showing a more generous bundle than most recent flagship phones. For the first time in years, Samsung gives users a charging brick, a feature many manufacturers have stopped including.
In the box, customers will find:
Additionally, the Carbon Standing Case is shown in the video, though it’s sold separately.
The video also demonstrates Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search, plus multitasking in action – users can open multiple apps at once and resize them to fit their workflow.
Seeing the Galaxy Z TriFold in action before it even hits US shelves is a pretty exciting experience. In my opinion, the phone looks sleek and premium in hand, but yes, it’s definitely bulkier than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 – understandable given that it unfolds to a whopping 10 inches.
Of course, personally, I think Samsung could have thrown it in the box, considering the expected $2,000+ price, but at least we still get a charger and the Carbon Shield Case, which is more than what most flagships give nowadays.
This is going to be the first triple foldable available in the US, and that’s huge. Huawei’s Mate XT came out last year, but it never made it here, so Samsung really has a shot at getting the attention of tech enthusiasts who love trying new things beyond standard flagships.
Official unboxing shows design and extras
However, I think it shouldn’t come as a surprise given the expected premium price of around $2,500, though the exact US price is still unknown. The phone is expected to launch stateside early next year.
Video credit – Samsung
The unboxing also highlights the phone’s design in detail. The 10-inch inner flexible display and the 6.5-inch cover screen both stand out, with the cover display featuring an anti-reflective coating that improves visibility.
Impressions before the US launch
I’m actually especially intrigued by the Carbon Standing Case. It seems really practical for working on the go, letting you prop the phone up and multitask more efficiently.
First triple foldable in the US, but it’s not for everyone
That said, I don’t see this phone becoming mainstream anytime soon – and honestly, I don’t think it’s meant to. The TriFold is all about power users, people who want to do serious work on the go and don’t want to carry multiple devices. It’s about giving you massive screen space and multitasking freedom, and for that crowd, this phone could be a game-changer.
