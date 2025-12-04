iPhone 16e – $299.99, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+

Samsung’s Galaxy Z TriFold unboxing video finally shows the phone in action

The official video walks through the triple foldable, its 10-inch screen, and all included accessories.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Galaxy Z Series
A screenshot of the Galaxy Z TriFold unboxing video.
Samsung has finally unveiled its first triple foldable, the Galaxy Z TriFold. Even though it hasn’t hit the US market yet, a new official unboxing video gives us a thorough look at the phone and what comes in the box.

Official unboxing shows design and extras


Samsung’s official video walks us through the Galaxy Z TriFold and its accessories, showing a more generous bundle than most recent flagship phones. For the first time in years, Samsung gives users a charging brick, a feature many manufacturers have stopped including.

However, I think it shouldn’t come as a surprise given the expected premium price of around $2,500, though the exact US price is still unknown. The phone is expected to launch stateside early next year.

In the box, customers will find:

  • 45W charger
  • USB-C to USB-C cable
  • Carbon Shield Case
  • SIM ejector tool
  • Paperwork

Additionally, the Carbon Standing Case is shown in the video, though it’s sold separately.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Samsung

The unboxing also highlights the phone’s design in detail. The 10-inch inner flexible display and the 6.5-inch cover screen both stand out, with the cover display featuring an anti-reflective coating that improves visibility.

The video also demonstrates Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search, plus multitasking in action – users can open multiple apps at once and resize them to fit their workflow.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold

  • Display 10.0-inch . 2160x1584px
  • Camera Triple camera
  • Battery 5600 mAh
  • Storage 16GB . 512GB
  • Hardware Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • OS Android 16

Impressions before the US launch


Seeing the Galaxy Z TriFold in action before it even hits US shelves is a pretty exciting experience. In my opinion, the phone looks sleek and premium in hand, but yes, it’s definitely bulkier than the Galaxy Z Fold 7 – understandable given that it unfolds to a whopping 10 inches.

I’m actually especially intrigued by the Carbon Standing Case. It seems really practical for working on the go, letting you prop the phone up and multitask more efficiently.

Of course, personally, I think Samsung could have thrown it in the box, considering the expected $2,000+ price, but at least we still get a charger and the Carbon Shield Case, which is more than what most flagships give nowadays.

Would you consider buying a triple foldable like the Z TriFold?

Vote View Result

First triple foldable in the US, but it’s not for everyone


This is going to be the first triple foldable available in the US, and that’s huge. Huawei’s Mate XT came out last year, but it never made it here, so Samsung really has a shot at getting the attention of tech enthusiasts who love trying new things beyond standard flagships.

Recommended For You

That said, I don’t see this phone becoming mainstream anytime soon – and honestly, I don’t think it’s meant to. The TriFold is all about power users, people who want to do serious work on the go and don’t want to carry multiple devices. It’s about giving you massive screen space and multitasking freedom, and for that crowd, this phone could be a game-changer.

Travel Easy with Nomad eSIM – 25% Off

25% off eSIM data-only plans & global coverage - enter code IPHONE25, sign up required
Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Discontinued Feature (Samsung)

by RxCourier9534 • 11

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 17

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 11
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Recommended For You

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile wants AT&T to accept the new reality
T-Mobile has started making the change you've been dreading for so long
T-Mobile has started making the change you've been dreading for so long
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
T-Mobile addresses misconceptions about 5G internet deployment
Wait, did the Galaxy S26 Ultra just lose TWO of its only real upgrades over the S25 Ultra?
Wait, did the Galaxy S26 Ultra just lose TWO of its only real upgrades over the S25 Ultra?
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore
If you use a VPN, Google has a serious warning you can't ignore

Latest News

Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals: It's not too late to save on Galaxy Tabs, iPads, and more
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
Cyber Monday just brought back the Galaxy S25 Ultra's $400 deal – and I'm jumping on it this time
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
T-Mobile and Verizon operated MVNO might fall, CEO has fled the US
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
You’ll want to check the Razr (2024) again – its Cyber Monday price is wild right now
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
Cyber Monday brought back the OnePlus 13's $200 discount, and I'm not missing it twice
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
While Froggy remains, a redesign makes Google Weather a search result
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless