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Apple shocks many with surprise announcement about iOS 27

Apple surprised many at WWDC 2026 by announcing iOS 27 support for the iPhone 11 line.

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Alan Friedman
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Apple makes surprise WWDC announcement about iOS 27 | Image by PhoneArena
Earlier this year, the rumors called for Apple to drop support for the iPhone 11 series, which was released in 2019. That would mean that those with the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max would lose support for additional iOS updates, including the updated Siri.

However, with this afternoon's WWDC 2026 keynote, Apple surprised many by announcing that the iPhone 11 series will receive iOS 27. So to reiterate, iPhone models from the iPhone 11 series and later will be updated in September and receive the stable version of iOS 27. Those models should also be able to install the iOS 27 developer beta as soon as today.

Last year, Apple dropped iOS support for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Those models were powered by the A12 Bionic processor.

With iOS 27, Apple has improved the CPU scheduler, which should help older models like the iPhone 11 line feel more responsive. In addition, iOS 27 will open apps 30% faster with 80% faster AirDrop file transfers.

This is a developing story. Please check back later.


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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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