iPhone 17 Ultra might be the fourth model; will feature three upgrades iPhone 17 Pro won't get
iPhone 17 Pro render | Image Credit - asherdipps
Apple may give the iPhone 17 Pro Max a new name to go with the new design and exclusive updates.
Before the iPhone 15 was released, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman suggested that the Pro Max model might be known as the Ultra, but that didn't materialize. That claim surfaced again for the iPhone 16 series, with the journalist claiming that a pricier Ultra model would be released alongside the Pro and Pro Max variants.
Some leakers claimed that the iPhone 17 Pro duo would have a smaller Dynamic Island, but this was refuted by most recent rumors. According to yeux1122, only the iPhone 17 Ultra will flaunt a smaller Dynamic Island. Apple has allegedly ordered components for a smaller Dynamic Island, but only enough for one model, and that could only be the highest-end variant.
Lastly, the Ultra is rumored to be thicker to create space for a larger battery, and a higher capacity cell is another feature that's reportedly only coming to the iPhone 17 Ultra.
There are also other alleged features not mentioned in this leak that would make the iPhone 17 Ultra stand out, MacRumors notes. For instance, it was briefly rumored that only the iPhone 17 Pro Max would have 12GB of RAM, though a later leak said RAM would be bumped on both Pro models. Similarly, for a while, it was believed that only the Pro Max model would get a new 48MP periscope camera, but it was later alleged that the iPhone 17 Pro would also feature three 48MP rear cameras.
yeux1122 also points out that there are already signs that Apple wants to shake up the naming convention. The company is expected to replace the Plus model with a slim variant that will be called the iPhone 17 Air. And, last month, it expanded the iPhone 16 family with the addition of the iPhone 16e, which was previously expected to be known as the iPhone SE 4.
Apple already uses the Ultra branding for its most powerful chips and best watches, and the label will elevate the iPhone 17 Pro Max's status as a premium model.
Along with this, Apple may also opt for a new polarizing design for its two higher-end models and is also rumored to make drastic changes to iOS 19.
Lastly, the foldable iPhone is on the horizon, and Apple might want to reorganize the naming strategy before releasing its first bendable handset.
The Ultra moniker would help the company create a clear differentiation between the two higher-end models. Apple tried that in 2023 by only equipping the iPhone 15 Pro Max with a 5x periscope camera but there are fewer differences between the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.
Apple already uses the Ultra branding for its most powerful chips and best watches, and the label will elevate the iPhone 17 Pro Max's status as a premium model.
Along with this, Apple may also opt for a new polarizing design for its two higher-end models and is also rumored to make drastic changes to iOS 19.
Lastly, the foldable iPhone is on the horizon, and Apple might want to reorganize the naming strategy before releasing its first bendable handset.
We think that the Ultra badge will also help Apple position its flagship as a worthy competitor to the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Though the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra are in the same league already, a new branding could help consumers see the Pro Max as a more direct rival if they don't already.
