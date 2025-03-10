Apple to make big changes to iOS 19 with rounder elements, new UI, easier navigation and more





The changes will be seen later this year, most likely when Apple releases iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 in September alongside the release of the iPhone 17 series. The new design of the OS is said to be based on the software used on Apple's spatial computer, the Vision Pro mixed reality headset. That could lead to the expanded use of rounded elements. While iOS at one time was known for its ease of use compared to Android, the new software is said to simplify the way people use, navigate, and control their Apple devices.





So what is behind this major change to the software that drives the iPhone and iPad? Does it have to do with AI? Based on the report, the answer to that question is a resounding "No." Actually, Apple is doing this for financial reasons as sales of its most important product, the iPhone, have cooled. Sales of the iPhone lead to sales of apps and other Apple Services like Apple Music and Apple News+. Apple's handset sales can also help generate Apple Watch purchases.

iOS 19 the internal codename of "Lucky" and it will be the biggest shakeup to the iPhone's operating system since 2013. That year Apple has giventhe internal codename of "Lucky" and it will be the biggest shakeup to the iPhone's operating system since 2013. That year Apple's design chief Jony Ive was put in charge of the iOS 7 revision after the company fired software head Scott Forstall. The latter was let go following the release of the fiasco known as Apple Maps in iOS 6. The big change to iOS 7 was the end of using skeuomorphism which is a design principle that uses real-world images of physical objects to make them more familiar to digital device users.





For example, the original iOS icon for YouTube showed a 1950s television set with large volume and channel knobs. The Notes app looked like a notepad and the Calendar app looked like a physical calendar.









iOS 19 and iPadOS 19 in June during the next WWDC developers conference. Bloomberg's Gurman recently said that iOS 19 .4 arrives in June 2026 and could include "Personal Siri" which will be able to browse through a user's emails and messages to help answer questions such as, "What time am I picking my mother up at the airport?" Apple is expected to previewand iPadOS 19 in June during the next WWDC developers conference. Bloomberg's Gurman recently said that Apple will show off a new "Siri architecture" at WWDC this year . The changes to Siri are expected to be released when.4 arrives in June 2026 and could include "Personal Siri" which will be able to browse through a user's emails and messages to help answer questions such as, "What time am I picking my mother up at the airport?"



