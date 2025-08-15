How much will the iPhone 17 cost? Here's what pricing leaks suggest
The iPhone 17 models may come with a price hike. Here's what to expect from the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max pricing.
iPhone 17 lineup dummy units. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The iPhone 17 lineup is just around the corner, potentially coming on September 9. Given the current economic situation and looming tariffs, it's understandable to wonder how these factors will impact the new iPhones.
Prices for the new models have leaked recently, and rumors are starting to paint a picture of what pricing we may expect for the iPhone 17, the new iPhone 17 Air, and the Pro-branded iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
This year, we expect some notable upgrades, including a redesign, new selfie cameras, and potentially even bigger batteries. All of this, coupled with the tariff situation (which is not exactly clear at this point), is said to drive the iPhone 17 prices up a little.
iPhone 17 prices: a price hike of $50 potentially coming
Analysts and rumors are unanimous that a raise of around $50 is coming our way. Apple may justify this raise by eliminating the 128GB version for the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple did a similar thing with the iPhone 15 Pro Max, eliminating the 128GB option, which resulted in a price increase from $1,099 on the iPhone 14 Pro Max to $1,199 on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Yep, this one is a $100 increase.
Potential iPhone 17 prices (with a $50 price hike):
|Storage/Model
|iPhone 17
|iPhone 17 Air
|iPhone 17 Pro
|iPhone 17 Pro Max
|128 GB
|$849*
|$949 - $1099*
|-
|-
|256 GB
|$949*
|$1049 - 1199*
|$1149*
|$1249*
|512 GB
|$1149*
|$1149 - 1299*
|$1349*
|$1449*
|1 TB
|-
|-
|$1549*
|$1649*
*All prices are speculated based on rumors about a $50 price hike. iPhone 17 Air's pricing strategy is not known yet, first price reflects an iPhone Plus potential price, second price reflects a Galaxy S25 Edge-like price.
We have the tariffs, but the deadline is now delayed. This is giving Apple more time to make deals to lower the tariffs before the announcement. Also, experts indicate that a global product-specific tariff is unlikely to stand up in court.
But with all the upgrades and the fact that iPhone pricing has stayed pretty consistent in the last five years, it makes quite a lot of sense to expect at least $50 price increase.
How much did the iPhone 16 cost?
With the iPhone 16 series, Apple kept the same pricing strategy as previous years. The base model starts at $799 for 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 17 Pro starts at $999 for the same amount of storage.
|Storage/Model
|iPhone 16
|iPhone 16 Plus
|iPhone 16 Pro
|iPhone 16 Pro Max
|128 GB
|$799
|$899
|$999
|-
|256 GB
|$899
|$999
|$1099
|$1199
|512 GB
|$1099
|$1199
|$1299
|$1399
|1 TB
|-
|-
|$1499
|$1599
What's the competition doing?
Samsung kept the same pricing for the Galaxy S25 series as the Galaxy S24 series.
- Base Galaxy S25/S24 128GB (at launch): $799
- Galaxy S25+/S24+ 256GB (at launch): $999
- Galaxy S25 Ultra/S24 Ultra 256GB (at launch): $1,299.99
Samsung has maintained its pricing consistency, and there was no price hike for the Galaxy S25 models this year, despite earlier rumors suggesting otherwise.
Google's Pixel 10 series is now upcoming. The Pixel 9's pricing at launch was as follows:
- Base Pixel 9 128GB: $799
- Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: $999
- Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099
According to leaks, Google may keep the same prices this year for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, with the Pro XL getting a price jump of $100 (so it may be $1,199), but again, similarly to Apple, it is expected due to Google eliminating the 128GB version and offering 256GB of storage instead.
iPhone 17 Air: the new model and its pricing
iPhone 17 Air dummy unit. It's thin! | Image Credit - PhoneArena
The iPhone 17 Air is said to be the thinnest iPhone ever. Reportedly, this model would replace the Plus model in the lineup. The iPhone 16 Plus starts at $899. With a $50 price hike, if that's true, the model could start at $949.
But of course, Apple may not offer a $50 price increase for the base iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air if it decides not to raise the base storage option for these models from 128GB to 256GB, unlike the Pros.
However, the iPhone 17 Air may also be deemed 'unique' in terms of pricing. Because of its exquisite thinness, it may get the Galaxy S25 Edge's special treatment. Samsung's ultra-thin model, the Galaxy S25 Edge, starts at $1,099.99 for 256GB of storage. If Apple wants its Air model to compete with this one, a similar price and 256GB storage could be in the cards.
iPhone 17 pricing: what are your options
Leaked dummy units of the iPhone 17 Pro, showcasing the redesign. | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson
Of course, phones nowadays have become very expensive, but that doesn't mean you have to pay the entire amount right away. Many people get their new iPhones on installments with their preferred carrier (AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, MVNOs), and as usual, carriers are expected to offer hot deals and huge discounts when the new iPhones launch.
For one, you can trade in your current iPhone and get a noticeable discount, especially if you managed to keep it in good condition with an unscratched screen and a good battery condition. The better your old iPhone's condition is, the better the discount for a new iPhone 17 you can get.
Also, carriers offer discounts if you want to add a new line with specific plans. There will be plenty of options for you when the iPhones drop.
iPhone 17: will it be worth the price?
The iPhone 17 lineup is said to bring some serious upgrades this time around. First off, we have a 120Hz display refresh rate, the biggest and long-awaited upgrade for the 'vanilla' iPhone 17. The smoothness of scrolling and fluidity of the entire software with this display refresh rate is noticeable and elevates your entire experience with the iPhone.
On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro is reportedly getting a new 48MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 10x lossless zoom, a redesigned camera module, and potential 8K video recording capabilities.
These upgrades, if rumors are true, are also huge and could easily justify a $50 price hike. Of course, we also have the 256GB potential starting storage option, so that too is a pretty big deal.
Then, we have the iPhone 17 Air. Its thinness would potentially be its strongest marketing factor. The Galaxy S25 Edge is also quite unique in this regard. A super-thin and elegant phone may warrant a higher price tag as well.
The iPhone 17 event is coming, so there's not much time left to wonder
The iPhone 17 event is most likely to happen on September 9. This is less than a month from now. Obviously, all we have to determine what the iPhone 17 prices will be are leaks and analyst predictions at the moment. On September 9, it will all be clear.
Until then, it's all just educated guesses and a bit of wishful thinking. Whether you're planning to upgrade or just curious, it's worth keeping an eye on the rumors so you know what to expect. September 9 will bring the real answers – and maybe a surprise or two from Apple.
