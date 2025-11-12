Google releases update that does include Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines

The new beta is available for Pixel 6 devices and later













The Pixel 6 series received build number BP41.250916.015 while the Pixel 7 and later series received build number BP41.250916.015.A1. The new Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3 release continues to feature the October security patch. It also fixes a Pixel lock screen bug that causes the device to freeze and not respond (Issue #457527675). If you have already enrolled in the Android 16 QPR2 Beta program and yet to opt-out, you will automatically receive QPR2 Beta 3 and any future Beta updates.

How to join the Android 16 QPR2 Beta program





Even though the stable version of Android 16 QPR2 is expected later this month or more likely next month, you might still have some interest in joining the Beta program. To do that, tap on this link to head to the Android Beta program website and tap on the box that says, "View your eligible devices." When you tap on that box, you'll be sent to a page with a picture of the Pixel model that you own. Underneath the picture will be a box to click when you want to opt-in to the beta program.





Will you stay in the QPR Beta program or opt out? I plan on staying in the Beta program. Once the stable release drops, I'm out of the Beta program.




