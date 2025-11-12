Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Google releases update that does include Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines

After failing to include the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines with the monthly November update, there is a new update that includes the pair.

The Pixel 10 Pro XL is held with the rear panel facing the camera.
As we told you yesterday, it appears that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines aren't getting the monthly updates from Google. But if you do own a phone in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines and sign up for the Android 16 Beta program, you can still receive the Beta updates for the next Quarterly Platform Releases (QPR), which is essentially the Pixel Quarterly Feature Drop. The next Feature Drop should be released in December.

The new beta is available for Pixel 6 devices and later


The Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3 update is now available for the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel Tablet series devices. To install the update go to Settings > System > Software update > System update. Follow the directions to download and install the update.

Screenshot of Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3 update.
Google releases Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The Pixel 6 series received build number BP41.250916.015 while the Pixel 7 and later series received build number BP41.250916.015.A1. The new Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.3 release continues to feature the October security patch. It also fixes a Pixel lock screen bug that causes the device to freeze and not respond (Issue #457527675). If you have already enrolled in the Android 16 QPR2 Beta program and yet to opt-out, you will automatically receive QPR2 Beta 3 and any future Beta updates. 

How to join the Android 16 QPR2 Beta program


Even though the stable version of Android 16 QPR2 is expected later this month or more likely next month, you might still have some interest in joining the Beta program. To do that, tap on this link to head to the Android Berta program website and tap on the box that says, "View your eligible devices." When you tap on that box, you'll be sent to a page with a picture of the Pixel model that you own. Underneath the picture will be a box to click when you want to opt-in to the beta program. 

Will you stay in the QPR Beta program or opt out?

Vote View Result

After doing that, check for the update by following the directions we gave you in the second paragraph, and install the update. Once the stable version of Android 16 QPR2 is released, you'll be able to opt-out of the Beta program without having to wipe the data off of your phone. Or you can remain subscribed to the Beta program and start receiving Beta updates for the March 2026 Pixel Feature Drop.

