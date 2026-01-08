For the first time in years, this major rival is more valuable than Apple

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Nvidia, the company that designs GPUs (Graphics Processing Units) became a Wall Street darling. GPUs, the chips used to create graphics on video games, computers, smartphones, and tablets, are perfect for AI. That is because they use parallel processing that allows them to handle thousands of small tasks at the same time. This makes GPUs perfect for Matrix Multiplication, which is used by AI and is a type of math where you multiply thousands of numbers at once. Thanks to parallel processing, a GPU can perform these calculations in a single "heartbeat." A CPU (Central Processing Unit) processes tasks sequentially or one by one, which takes much longer.

Thanks to AI, Nvidia became the hottest stock in the hottest sector





GPUs cut the number of days it takes to train an AI model and are also responsible for the ridiculously fast time it takes to receive an answer to your query. And if you feel that getting answers from AI in milliseconds is too slow for you, Nvidia claims that its 2026 Vera Rubin platform is faster than current GPUs designed by the company. The platform is also expected to lower operational costs.





As AI became the big buzz word in the market, Nvidia's valuation soared, first surpassing Apple's market capitalization in June 2024. The day that Apple became the first stock to hit a value of $3 trillion in January 2022, Nvidia was valued at $750 billion. By July 2025, Nvidia became the first publicly traded U.S. firm to reach a valuation of $4 trillion and it is currently the most valuable public U.S. company. Adjusted for splits, Nvidia was trading at $30.07 on January 3, 2022, compared to today's close at $189.11.

Alphabet rides the AI train to become more valuable than Apple





Thanks to AI, Google parent Alphabet has also become a must-own stock in the tech sector. Today, for the first time since it briefly topped Apple's valuation in 2019, Alphabet is more valuable than Apple. With that in mind, you probably could say that Google is valued higher on Wall Street than Apple and not have to worry about being corrected.



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Which company will be more valuable in five years? Apple 16.67% Alphabet (Google) 60.61% Nvidia 22.73% Vote 66 Votes





As of the market close on Wednesday, January 7th, 2026, Apple has a market cap of $3.84 trillion after the shares declined more than 4% over the last five days. Alphabet's stock rose over 2% on Wednesday, closing at $322.03 for a market cap of $3.88 trillion.