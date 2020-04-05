The unreleased Google Pixel Buds 2 go up for pre-order at yet another US retailer





Well, it's spring 2020 now, and all that potential buyers can do is join a waitlist on Google's official US website to receive an e-mail notification when the redesigned Pixel Buds will finally become available. Alternatively, you can already pre-order the $179 "true wireless headphones" from one third-party retailer called Abt , although there are actually no guarantees that will reduce your waiting time in any substantial way.





Headquartered in Glenview, Illinois and serving the entire country via its e-store, Abt is the second US retailer to prematurely kick off Pixel Buds 2 pre-orders after B&H Photo Video back in February . But B&H pulled its listing shortly after publishing it, and never even bothered to populate it with any product images or details on specs and features.













Then again, the new Pixel Buds have a number of innovative features going for them, at least on paper, including real-time translations and a so-called "spatial vent" that can keep you "connected to the world around you" while also guaranteeing a super-secure fit and an incredibly comfortable design.



