The unreleased Google Pixel Buds 2 go up for pre-order at yet another US retailer
Abt, meanwhile, has full high-quality galleries for all four upcoming color options, including black, green, orange, and white, as well as detailed descriptions of many key selling points, so this could be the real deal. Intriguingly enough, there's no mention of battery life, and the same actually goes for Google's own product webpage.
That might suggest the company has been working on improving the 5 hours of endurance in continuous listening time promised back in October, which could prove a pivotal point for the battle between the $179 Pixel Buds 2 and $149 Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Samsung's upgraded true wireless earbuds can keep the tunes going for a whopping 11 hours on a single charge, mind you, looking like the all-around best alternative to Apple's massively successful AirPods lineup.
Then again, the new Pixel Buds have a number of innovative features going for them, at least on paper, including real-time translations and a so-called "spatial vent" that can keep you "connected to the world around you" while also guaranteeing a super-secure fit and an incredibly comfortable design.