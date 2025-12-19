Save $324 on one of the best rugged smartwatches around with this Galaxy Watch Ultra clearance deal!





Definitely not if you're quick (and lucky enough) to get the "old" Wear OS-powered device with an ultra-robust titanium body at $325.99 instead of its $649.99 list price. That's right, the OG Definitely not if you're quick (and lucky enough) to get the "old" Wear OS-powered device with an ultra-robust titanium body at $325.99 instead of its $649.99 list price. That's right, the OG Galaxy Watch Ultra has had its price cut in half before Christmas at Best Buy in a white colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra $325 99 $649 99 $324 off (50%) 2024 Edition, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, White Color Buy at BestBuy Recommended For You





anytime soon ever, especially given that the intelligent timepiece has been predictably retired from As you can imagine, this is a totally unprecedented discount that's unlikely to be eclipsedever, especially given that the intelligent timepiece has been predictably retired from Samsung 's official US e-store following its successor's launch a few months ago





Best Buy is also clearly gearing up to pull the plug on the rugged wearable, which is listed at $325.99 as part of a "clearance" sale obviously guaranteed to end soon.









In a nutshell, the older model's only disadvantage is less storage space compared to its sequel (32 vs 64 gigs), with the antioxidant index and vascular load features introduced by the 2025 generation already expanded to the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) via a recent software update.





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