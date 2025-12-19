Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Save $324 on one of the best rugged smartwatches around with this Galaxy Watch Ultra clearance deal!

If you help Best Buy clear out its Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) inventory, you'll save a fortune before Christmas.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra in Titanium White color
Technically, there are two Galaxy Watch Ultra generations for fans of rugged smartwatches to choose from this holiday season. But while the 2025 edition has scored a few interesting discounts over the last month or so, I believe the best option right now is the one released in 2024, and it's not a very close contest.

Definitely not if you're quick (and lucky enough) to get the "old" Wear OS-powered device with an ultra-robust titanium body at $325.99 instead of its $649.99 list price. That's right, the OG Galaxy Watch Ultra has had its price cut in half before Christmas at Best Buy in a white colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

$325 99
$649 99
$324 off (50%)
2024 Edition, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 47mm, 1.5-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Titanium Construction, Wear OS, Up to 100 Hours of Battery Life, Customizable Quick Button, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, White Color
Buy at BestBuy

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As you can imagine, this is a totally unprecedented discount that's unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon ever, especially given that the intelligent timepiece has been predictably retired from Samsung's official US e-store following its successor's launch a few months ago.

Best Buy is also clearly gearing up to pull the plug on the rugged wearable, which is listed at $325.99 as part of a "clearance" sale obviously guaranteed to end soon.

Now, I know what you're wondering. Shouldn't you at least consider the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) at its own reduced Christmas price of $549.99? Well, you probably should, but you're likely to reach the same conclusion as me after realizing how similar the 2025 and 2024 editions are, both from a cosmetic standpoint and as far as their internal specs and capabilities are concerned.

In a nutshell, the older model's only disadvantage is less storage space compared to its sequel (32 vs 64 gigs), with the antioxidant index and vascular load features introduced by the 2025 generation already expanded to the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) via a recent software update.

There's obviously no logical reason to spend an extra 250 bucks (!!!) for a simple storage upgrade and maybe an additional software update down the line, just as I don't think there's any reason to snub the original Galaxy Watch Ultra today... unless, of course, you prefer an Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch Ultra 2 for obvious reasons or perhaps a Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for design reasons.

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Buy at Visible
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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