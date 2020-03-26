Pixel Buds 2 may really be coming, as was promised by Google, this spring
And now, Android Central reports that they have passed yet another necessary step - the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), bringing them even closer to a release in the United States.
This means that most probably Google is going to keep its promise of releasing them this spring.
Once released, the second-generation Pixel Buds will be available for $179 in the colors Oh So Orange, Almost Black, Quite Mint and Clearly White. Reportedly, the battery will offer 5 hours of playback, while their charging case will provide a total of 24 hours. Additionally, the earbuds will respond to Google Assistant's “Hey Google” and will therefore play music upon request and check the weather.