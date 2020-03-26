Google Wearables

Pixel Buds 2 may really be coming, as was promised by Google, this spring

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 26, 2020, 10:12 AM
Pixel Buds 2 may really be coming, as was promised by Google, this spring
These days, earbuds are getting more and more popular and the technology behind them advances. Google was also trying to join Apple and Samsung, but unfortunately, the first-generation Pixel Buds had one major disappointment - they still had a cable, even though they were considered wireless.

Google announced their second-gen earbuds, this time truly wireless, last October, but before people can get their hands on them, they had to pass several tests. Last month, the buds successfully received a certification by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group. Earlier this month, the new earbuds were granted wireless charging certification.

And now, Android Central reports that they have passed yet another necessary step - the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), bringing them even closer to a release in the United States.



This means that most probably Google is going to keep its promise of releasing them this spring.

Once released, the second-generation Pixel Buds will be available for $179 in the colors Oh So Orange, Almost Black, Quite Mint and Clearly White. Reportedly, the battery will offer 5 hours of playback, while their charging case will provide a total of 24 hours. Additionally, the earbuds will respond to Google Assistant's “Hey Google” and will therefore play music upon request and check the weather.

