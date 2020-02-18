Google's new Pixel Buds go up for preorder

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Feb 18, 2020, 12:02 PM
Google's new Pixel Buds go up for preorder
Way back in October, Google announced their first true wireless earbuds, the 2nd-gen Pixel Buds. The announcement included a number of cool features, colors, and no release date. Now, the first preorders are apparently available to adventurous buyers from a popular third-party retailer.

As 9to5Google spotted, B&H Photo recently listed the new Pixel Buds on their site in the Clearly White variant. As expected, the pricing is at $179 for the earbuds and their matching charging case, which charges via USB-C or wireless charging



The listing doesn’t have a photo yet, let alone any specific details about the product, but the earbuds are evidently very close to being ready. Just weeks ago, the Pixel Buds received Bluetooth certification, adding to the hype behind the new product.

Previously, Google revealed that the earbuds would be available in four colors, including black, white, orange, and mint green. Of course, Google also says they offer excellent sound and stellar range (up to 360 feet or more), though that remains to be seen.

The Pixel Buds also boast a unique spatial vent design that makes them more comfortable to wear and software smarts to compensate for outside noise (or not, depending on the setting). Like the entry-level AirPods, Google’s offering will also launch without active noise cancellation.

With the Pixel Buds so close to official release, we can expect Google to announce more details about features and availability.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

2 Comments

TadTrickle
Reply

1. TadTrickle

Posts: 172; Member since: Apr 08, 2019

Google lost me when they dropped nexus and started making an iphone wannabe. These are earbuds, but I'll never get their 1st party hardware

posted on 40 min ago

Georgio
Reply

2. Georgio

Posts: 339; Member since: Nov 21, 2016

Nexus line was nothing but a budget hardware. Go and buy Chinese phones if u can't afford pixels. iPhone wannabee ? No! It's only u and your empty pockets who believes this nonsense.

posted on 6 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
Here's why Galaxy Z Flip's folding glass display cover is still protected by a plastic film
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless