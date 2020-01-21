Google's second-generation Pixel Buds pass an important test

With the precision of an obstetrician cutting a baby's umbilical cord, Google finally cut the cable that connected the left and right buds on the OG Pixel Buds. Sure, the first generation Pixel Buds were considered wireless because they used Bluetooth instead of a cable to pair with an Android or iOS phone. But that crazy wire between the left and right buds made the Pixel Buds look like an antique next to Apple's AirPods and Samsung's IconX and Galaxy Buds.





Last October, along with the Pixel 4 line, Google introduced the new Pixel Buds and now they are completely wireless. While the ear-worn accessory was introduced more than three months ago , Google doesn't plan on releasing the earable until this coming spring. It will be priced at $179 and available in four colors: Black, White, Orange, and Mint. A special vent will let in "just the right amount of ambient noise" to make sure that users are aware of what is going on in their immediate environment. The battery will offer 5 hours of listening time and the carrying case holds 24 hours of power. As with every Made by Google device, access to the Assistant is key and saying the "Hey Google" or "Ok Google" wake words will allow the user to stream music, check the weather, get directions and communicate with another person speaking a foreign language.





The Pixel Buds are getting closer to being released and have been certified by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (via 9to5Google ). While that isn't surprising since the Pixel Buds depend on Bluetooth connectivity, the timing indicates that things are progressing on schedule. The Pixel Buds will be using Bluetooth 5.0 and are expected to maintain a connection at a distance of 360 feet or 120 yards away from a paired phone. That's even longer than the goal-line to goal-line distance of a Canadian Football League field. Inside a home, the Pixel Buds will stream music even if you've left your phone three rooms away.









Google will announce all of the Pixel Buds' new features before it is released; it will be interesting to see how the company plans on injecting AI capabilities into the device as it announced it would back in October.

