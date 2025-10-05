Time runs out on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro's inclusion in these heavily discounted Google Store deals

Pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

Google's Certified Refurbished Pixel Phone program offers buyers older Pixel models at a huge discount to their launch prices





Pixel 6 series, were priced with as much as a 40% discount from a model's original retail price. These phones are put through a refurbishing process that inspects the device's battery, display, and casing. Any necessary repairs are made using genuine Google parts. Each refurbished model will have the latest version of Android pre-installed, a compatible charger placed in the new box and given a one-year warranty. Last year, Google introduced the Certified Refurbished Pixel Phone program for Pixel models . Under this program, previously owned Pixel models, starting with theseries, were priced with as much as a 40% discount from a model's original retail price. These phones are put through a refurbishing process that inspects the device's battery, display, and casing. Any necessary repairs are made using genuine Google parts. Each refurbished model will have the latest version of Android pre-installed, a compatible charger placed in the new box and given a one-year warranty.





Would you buy a refurbished Pixel phone? Sure, why not? No. I don't want someone else's problem. Sure, why not? 0% No. I don't want someone else's problem. 0%





More models will soon be joining the program













Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro only. There is also something else that you need to know and it is very important because it's about the battery. We should soon see more refurbished Pixels join the program. Last month the Pixel 8 Pro briefly appeared in the Google Store's refurb page before it was removed the next day suggesting that newer Pixel models will be added soon. Until then, the Certified Refurbished Pixel Phone program includes theandonly. There is also something else that you need to know and it is very important because it's about the battery.

There is something you need to know about the batteries on refurbished Pixel units





While Apple's refurbished iPhones come with a guaranteed new battery, and Samsung will change the battery to include one that is at 100% capacity or close to it. Google, on the other hand, doesn't change the battery and includes the one that came with the phone when traded-in. The only thing that Google says about the battery powering its refurbished Pixel models is that it's in "good working order" and holds a charge.

If you're interested in a refurbished Pixel, you can find more information from the Google Store's dedicated page made for refurbished Pixel models . As we noted, Apple and Samsung also offer refurbished versions of their phones. Such devices are believed to make up 10% to 15% of the total smartphone market in the U.S. Helping to fuel demand is the high cost of flagship smartphones which are well over $1,000. Those worried about the environment would prefer to see a previously owned handset finding a second life rather than seeping chemicals into a landfill.





Additionally, the process of refurbishing a phone has improved greatly over the years. Such devices are reliable purchase options for those looking to save money buying a specific smartphone model.

Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.







LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE "Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!