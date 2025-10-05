Time runs out on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro's inclusion in these heavily discounted Google Store deals
Following in the footsteps of the Pixel 6a, the entire Pixel 6 series is no longer available from Google as a refurbished model.
My Pixel 6 Pro should have lost support after it received Android 15 in October 2024. My phone and the Pixel 6 were each promised three years of Android updates. Then, Samsung decided to offer seven years of Android updates with the release of the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024 and that led Google to extend the number of Android updates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 lines to five. So not only was I able to update my phone to Android 16, my Pixel 6 Pro will also receive Android 17 next year.
Google's Certified Refurbished Pixel Phone program offers buyers older Pixel models at a huge discount to their launch prices
Last year, Google introduced the Certified Refurbished Pixel Phone program for Pixel models. Under this program, previously owned Pixel models, starting with the Pixel 6 series, were priced with as much as a 40% discount from a model's original retail price. These phones are put through a refurbishing process that inspects the device's battery, display, and casing. Any necessary repairs are made using genuine Google parts. Each refurbished model will have the latest version of Android pre-installed, a compatible charger placed in the new box and given a one-year warranty.
As a result, last year the refurbished Pixel 6, at $339, was the cheapest ticket into the Pixel ecosystem. The Pixel 6 Pro was priced at $539. Now, Google has removed the Pixel 6 series from the Certified Refurbished Pixel Phone program leaving the Pixel 7a ($339), and the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro priced at $359 and $538, respectively. The reason Google dropped the Pixel 6 line from the program was due to the short time the phones have left until they lose Google support, a little over a year from now.
More models will soon be joining the program
The Pixel 6a, the first Tensor-powered mid-range model, has been given two additional years of support and will now receive Android 18. The device was removed from the Certified Refurbished Pixel Phone program due to the battery issues that the model had which caused fires. While the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro weren't pulled from the program, those models were also blamed for starting fires due to battery issues.
The current line up at the Google Store for the Certified Refurbished Pixel Phone program. | Image credit-Google
We should soon see more refurbished Pixels join the program. Last month the Pixel 8 Pro briefly appeared in the Google Store's refurb page before it was removed the next day suggesting that newer Pixel models will be added soon. Until then, the Certified Refurbished Pixel Phone program includes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro only. There is also something else that you need to know and it is very important because it's about the battery.
There is something you need to know about the batteries on refurbished Pixel units
While Apple's refurbished iPhones come with a guaranteed new battery, and Samsung will change the battery to include one that is at 100% capacity or close to it. Google, on the other hand, doesn't change the battery and includes the one that came with the phone when traded-in. The only thing that Google says about the battery powering its refurbished Pixel models is that it's in "good working order" and holds a charge.
If you're interested in a refurbished Pixel, you can find more information from the Google Store's dedicated page made for refurbished Pixel models. As we noted, Apple and Samsung also offer refurbished versions of their phones. Such devices are believed to make up 10% to 15% of the total smartphone market in the U.S. Helping to fuel demand is the high cost of flagship smartphones which are well over $1,000. Those worried about the environment would prefer to see a previously owned handset finding a second life rather than seeping chemicals into a landfill.
Additionally, the process of refurbishing a phone has improved greatly over the years. Such devices are reliable purchase options for those looking to save money buying a specific smartphone model.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: