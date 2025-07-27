Google said that some Pixel 6a units run the risk of catching on fire. They weren't kidding

Pixel 6a user woke up Friday after hearing a loud noise. While his senses were returning to him, he noticed a bad smell. His Pixel 6a had already caught on fire . Pulling the device by the cord, he dropped it on the tile floor. The phone had been on the nightstand only 40 cm (1 1/4 feet) away from his head. The bed sheets caught on fire, and the phone owner had inhaled so much smoke that his throat bothered him the rest of the day.

A Pixel 6a catches on fire. It's not exactly a surprise.







Pixel 6a units would overheat and some could catch on fire. Hmm. You don't say, Google.

Making matters worse, the smoke and fire were filling up the room while the door was closed to keep the cold air from an air conditioner from escaping. What makes the timing of this interesting is that Google started to throttle the battery on certain Pixel 6a models via a mandatory software update; without the update, Google said some units would overheat and some could catch on fire.









The update was supposed to be released on July 8th, and only impacted Pixel 6a units will have certain changes made to their battery once the phone completes 400 charging cycles. When that occurs, owners of impacted Pixel 6a models should notice:

Shorter battery life between charges

Reduction in charging performance

Temporary changes to the battery-level indicator as the Pixel 6a is forced to recalibrate after the update.





At 375 charging cycles, Pixel 6a users with impacted units will receive a notification to alert them that their battery is about to get a reduction in capacity and charging performance after 400 charging cycles. Impacted Pixel 6a models are eligible for a free battery replacement. Check out this page to learn about the Pixel 6a Battery Performance Program.

To have your Pixel 6a officially declared impacted, tap on this link and enter your phone's unique IMEI number in the proper field. To find your IMEI, go to Support > About phone. Scroll down and you should see your IMEI number. Another way to get it is to dial *#06# from your phone. Select the 15-digit number. Copy and paste the number into the box. If you're on your computer, enter the number into the box.





Pixel 6a is impacted and you are entitled to a free battery replacement, you'll need to have your phone inspected, since certain issues will allow Even if youris impacted and you are entitled to a free battery replacement, you'll need to have your phone inspected, since certain issues will allow Google to refuse to give you the free battery replacement. These issues include "liquid damage, exposure to sharp objects, or excessive force (e.g., a heavily cracked screen that affects the integrity of the device). "In these cases, Google might offer you other options or give you an estimate to pay to have the necessary additional repairs made. Once those repairs are made, you would qualify for the free battery replacement.



The bottom line is that once your Pixel 6a is determined to be an impacted model, you can choose from one of the following options:







A free battery replacement: This is available at walk-in repair centers in certain countries such as the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, Singapore, Japan, and India. You can have your device taken care of via mail in the U.S. and India.







Cash payment: Reports say this cash payment from Google will amount to $100 (converted to local currency).



Cash payment: Reports say this cash payment from Google will amount to $100 (converted to local currency).

Google Store credit: Reports say that those with an impacted Pixel 6a who choose this option will get $150 Google Store credit (converted to local currency) that can be used towards the purchase of another Pixel device or other Google Store purchases.

Pixel 6a users with an impacted unit have until July 8th, 2026 to decide how Google can make this right.







If your Pixel 6a is found to be impacted, you have until July 8th, 2026, to choose which of the above options you want from Google.







Not all Pixel 6a users feel safer once Google sent out the update to throttle the battery and reduce the charging capabilities. As one device user wrote on social media, "I feel like their update that nerfed the battery actually made it worse. I never had any overheating issues with my 6a, then after the update, it started getting super hot. I got the battery replacement and it's fine now."





Pixel 6a models are dangerous. If you own a Pixel 6a , you owe it to yourself and the people you live with to swap out the battery or use credit from Google to buy a new device. If you haven't put the wheels in motion yet, do it now! Remember, back in May

It's obvious that some Pixel 6a models are dangerous. If you own a Pixel 6a, you owe it to yourself and the people you live with to swap out the battery or use credit from Google to buy a new device. If you haven't put the wheels in motion yet, do it now! Remember, back in May a Pixel 6a with a swollen battery exploded