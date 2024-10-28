Google launches new Certified Refurbished Phone program for Pixels in the U.S.
Google has introduced its Certified Refurbished Phone program in the United States, in an interesting move towards sustainability and affordability. This program offers previously owned Pixel phones, starting from the Pixel 6 series, at a discounted price of up to 40% off the original retail price. These devices undergo a rigorous refurbishment process to ensure they are as close to new as possible.
Google also continues its commitment to sustainability through this program. The company has made significant strides in reducing electronic waste and utilizing plastic-free packaging for its new Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest devices, and this will also extend to purchased refurbished phones, where all packaging is also 100% plastic-free.
The Certified Refurbished Pixel phones come with the same one-year limited warranty and full customer support as new Pixel phones. Google also offers free shipping and returns on these devices, along with access to authentic accessories. Customers can also take advantage of Google Store Financing to purchase their refurbished Pixel at 0% APR for up to 36 months.
The current selection of Certified Refurbished phones includes the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6a. Google plans to continually update its selection, so interested users are encouraged to check back frequently for new additions.
I am personally excited about the potential impact of this program. It offers a more accessible entry point into the Pixel ecosystem, allowing more people to experience Google's hardware and software. The focus on sustainability aligns with my values, and I appreciate the efforts to reduce electronic waste. I believe this program will benefit both consumers and the environment, and I am eager to see how it evolves in the future.
According to the Certified Refurbished Phone program standards, each phone is meticulously inspected for imperfections in the battery, housing, and screen. Any necessary repairs are carried out by skilled technicians using only genuine Google parts. Before being packaged in a new box, each phone is updated with the latest Android software and comes with a compatible charger.
Google's Certified Refurbished Phone program standards. | Image credit — Google Store
Current selection of Certified Refurbished Google Pixel phones and their pricing. | Image credit — Google Store
Google's Certified Refurbished Phone program presents a compelling option for those seeking a high-quality Pixel phone at a more affordable price. The program's emphasis on sustainability and the comprehensive refurbishment process also make it an attractive choice for environmentally conscious consumers.
