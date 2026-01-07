T-Mobile rumored to make a big announcement tomorrow, but it might not be good news
A T-Mobile customer care rep spilled the beans about a big announcement coming on January 8th.
5comments
If you're a T-Mobile subscriber, keep checking in with PhoneArena tomorrow, January 8th. According to a customer call center rep with loose lips, the nation's largest wireless carrier will announce "a huge, segmented offer" on the 8th. We assume he is talking about the 8th of January. Such an offer would be made available to specific T-Mobile subscribers based on how long they have been a T-Mobile customer, the plan that they are subscribed to, the length of time and/or dollar amount remaining on their EIP or equipment installment plan.
T-Mobile customer care rep reveals that the wireless provider has a big announcement coming
The rep spilled the beans while helping a T-Mobile subscriber who needed to figure out how to fix his account after he left his computer open with his T-Mobile account information on the screen. His 7-year-old son accidentally deleted some of the account information, which led to the phone call to T-Mobile. The subscriber, who goes by the username New_1uper, explained in his post how he received the information about tomorrow's rumored announcement.
Recommended For You
Are you looking forward to hearing what T-Mobile might say?
Yes. I'm hoping for something good.
44.83%
No. I couldn't care less, or I expect it to be bad news.
46.55%
Well, I'm not a T-Mobile subscriber.
8.62%
"I had to call in to get it fixed and i asked the rep about any possible new line offers (i figured no anyway). However he said something was happening on the 8th he couldnt say what but he said it was going to be a huge segmented offer. He even offer a call back on said day."
Here's what the announcement might be
The T-Mobile peanut gallery on Reddit quickly weighed in with their thoughts. One T-Mobile employee said that the company is offering overtime to customer care tomorrow which could be a confirmation that an announcement will be on January 8th. This same employee isn't so optimistic that we are going to hear good news. He said, "I’d say it’s something big, but not a promotion if they’re offering that to Care reps. It’s likely big in a negative way."
Recommended For You
This is true. If T-Mobile expects negative response from its subscribers due to an announcement it plans to make, it will put its care team on overtime.
A couple of other Reddit subscribers believe that the carrier will announce a change from 24-month device financing to 36-month device financing, which would match Verizon and AT&T. This would not be great for T-Mobile subscribers. While it might lower the monthly payments made for an EIP, it increases the length of the plan which would force T-Mobile subscribers to remain locked into T-Mobile for an additional year if financing a device unless they want to pay off their balance to switch carriers.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: