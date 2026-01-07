T-Mobile rumored to make a big announcement tomorrow, but it might not be good news

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T-Mobile customer care rep reveals that the wireless provider has a big announcement coming





T-Mobile subscriber who needed to figure out how to fix his account after he left his computer open with his T-Mobile account information on the screen. His 7-year-old son accidentally deleted some of the account information, which led to the phone call to T-Mobile New_1uper , explained in his post how he received the information about tomorrow's rumored announcement. The rep spilled the beans while helping asubscriber who needed to figure out how to fix his account after he left his computer open with hisaccount information on the screen. His 7-year-old son accidentally deleted some of the account information, which led to the phone call to. The subscriber, who goes by the username, explained in his post how he received the information about tomorrow's rumored announcement.



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Are you looking forward to hearing what T-Mobile might say? Yes. I'm hoping for something good. 44.83% No. I couldn't care less, or I expect it to be bad news. 46.55% Well, I'm not a T-Mobile subscriber. 8.62% Vote 58 Votes





"I had to call in to get it fixed and i asked the rep about any possible new line offers (i figured no anyway). However he said something was happening on the 8th he couldnt say what but he said it was going to be a huge segmented offer. He even offer a call back on said day."

Here's what the announcement might be





The T-Mobile peanut gallery on Reddit quickly weighed in with their thoughts. One T-Mobile employee said that the company is offering overtime to customer care tomorrow which could be a confirmation that an announcement will be on January 8th. This same employee isn't so optimistic that we are going to hear good news. He said, "I’d say it’s something big, but not a promotion if they’re offering that to Care reps. It’s likely big in a negative way."



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This is true. If T-Mobile expects negative response from its subscribers due to an announcement it plans to make, it will put its care team on overtime.





T-Mobile subscribers. While it might lower the monthly payments made for an EIP, it increases the length of the plan which would force T-Mobile subscribers to remain locked into T-Mobile for an additional year if financing a device unless they want to pay off their balance to switch carriers. A couple of other Reddit subscribers believe that the carrier will announce a change from 24-month device financing to 36-month device financing, which would match Verizon and AT&T . This would not be great forsubscribers. While it might lower the monthly payments made for an EIP, it increases the length of the plan which would forcesubscribers to remain locked intofor an additional year if financing a device unless they want to pay off their balance to switch carriers.

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