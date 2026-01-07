AT&T announces big move
The company's current headquarters is running low on work and parking space.
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AT&T is making a change. The telecom giant is moving its global headquarters from Dallas, Texas to the company's new corporate campus in Plano, Texas. This means that AT&T is moving out of the skyscraper in Downtown Dallas, which served as the company's home going back to 2008 when AT&T still was the exclusive retailer in the U.S. for the iPhone. The new Plano headquarters will consolidate three separate locations in Dallas, Plano, and Irving into one 54-acre site located at 5400 Legacy Drive.
AT&T's new headquarters is designed to be a professional and well-maintained facility
AT&T CEO John Stankey wrote a memo to employees to explain that the company had to move since it needed a modern, functional workplace. Stankey also wrote, "This is an investment intended to put the employee experience at the center of our workspace." The CEO also noted that the new headquarters will be designed from the ground up to be a professional and well‑maintained facility. The goal is to have ATT's employees at the center of the company's workspace.
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The new headquarters will fix issues AT&T has had with workspace and parking shortages since it forced all office employees to return to the workplace instead of working from home. "We will continue to evaluate and invest in our workspaces around the country as our business needs evolve and change," Stankey wrote. AT&T hopes to have more answers about the move this spring, which is when AT&T's CEO says that the planning team will share more information about the moving plans.
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AT&T forecasts that its new headquarters will be partially occupied by the second half of 2028. Currently, AT&T's global headquarters is located at Whitacre Tower at 208 S. Akard St. in Dallas. The company has a lease for the 37-story building that runs through Dec. 31, 2031. The new building with be a 30-minute drive north from the current headquarters.
Is this a good move for AT&T?
Yes. It needs to consolidate its workspace.
40%
No. It's a waste of money.
60%
At five and a half years, AT&T's Stankey is the longest tenured wireless CEO among the U.S. Big 3 wireless carriers. The other two CEO's only recently took over as T-Mobile's Srini Gopalan has been CEO of T-Mobile since November 1st (two months). Dan Schulman became Verizon's CEO on October 7th, which means he has been Verizon's Chief Executive for three months.
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