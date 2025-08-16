All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

A new rumor says that all Galaxy S26 phones will be thinner than their predecessors.

Galaxy S25 series | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Smartphone makers seem obsessed with thin phones this year. Samsung has already delivered on that front by introducing the slender Galaxy S25 Edge and slimming down the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company isn't done yet, with a new rumor saying that all Galaxy S26 variants will be thinner than their predecessors.

Tipster @kro_roe claims that all three Galaxy S26 models will have a thinner profile than their Galaxy S25 counterparts. That's not to say that all three models will aspire to Galaxy S25 Edge-level thinness. It just means that the phones will be somewhat thinner and, as a result of that, offer improved grip.



It remains to be seen how Samsung will achieve that without messing up its rumored plans to equip the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra with bigger batteries than their predecessors.

That said, respected leaker Ice Universe previously said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would be thinner and lighter. Also, there have been conflicting reports about the Ultra model's battery capacity, so the highest-end model may not necessarily have a bigger cell.

Thinness or more battery capacity: what do you prefer?

Vote View Result


Alternatively, Samsung may switch to the silicon-carbon tech to increase battery capacity without increasing the footprint. An earlier rumor claimed that the Galaxy S26 would use this tech to increase the capacity to up to 7,000mAh.

The leaker also commented on the rumors, which said that the base model would be replaced by the Galaxy S26 Pro, and in place of the Galaxy S26 Plus, we will get the Galaxy S25 Edge.

They have thrown more confusion into the mix, claiming Samsung is undecided on whether the Plus model should be superseded by a Pro variant or continue to exist in its current form.

Even though there's still uncertainty about what the lineup will end up looking like, one thing is for sure: Samsung is determined to shake things up, and that's a good sign.

Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
