All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
A new rumor says that all Galaxy S26 phones will be thinner than their predecessors.
Galaxy S25 series | Image Credit - PhoneArena
Smartphone makers seem obsessed with thin phones this year. Samsung has already delivered on that front by introducing the slender Galaxy S25 Edge and slimming down the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The company isn't done yet, with a new rumor saying that all Galaxy S26 variants will be thinner than their predecessors.
Tipster @kro_roe claims that all three Galaxy S26 models will have a thinner profile than their Galaxy S25 counterparts. That's not to say that all three models will aspire to Galaxy S25 Edge-level thinness. It just means that the phones will be somewhat thinner and, as a result of that, offer improved grip.
It remains to be seen how Samsung will achieve that without messing up its rumored plans to equip the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra with bigger batteries than their predecessors.
That said, respected leaker Ice Universe previously said that the Galaxy S26 Ultra would be thinner and lighter. Also, there have been conflicting reports about the Ultra model's battery capacity, so the highest-end model may not necessarily have a bigger cell.
Alternatively, Samsung may switch to the silicon-carbon tech to increase battery capacity without increasing the footprint. An earlier rumor claimed that the Galaxy S26 would use this tech to increase the capacity to up to 7,000mAh.
The leaker also commented on the rumors, which said that the base model would be replaced by the Galaxy S26 Pro, and in place of the Galaxy S26 Plus, we will get the Galaxy S25 Edge.
They have thrown more confusion into the mix, claiming Samsung is undecided on whether the Plus model should be superseded by a Pro variant or continue to exist in its current form.
Even though there's still uncertainty about what the lineup will end up looking like, one thing is for sure: Samsung is determined to shake things up, and that's a good sign.
