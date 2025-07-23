Samsung could pull off the impossible with next year's Galaxy S26 Edge

Galaxy S25 Edge





Galaxy S26 Edge could be released a lot earlier in the year than its forerunner and face additional public scrutiny as a "main" member of S26 model and a top-of-the-line S26 Ultra . TheEdge could be released a lot earlier in the year than its forerunner and face additional public scrutiny as a "main" member of Samsung 's next big high-end handset family alongside a "standard"model and a top-of-the-line





This is something that's been rumored for a little while now, and the key strengths and selling points of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus replacement are purportedly "confirmed" today by one of the most reliable social media leakers out there.

The best of both worlds?





S26 Edge will somehow be thinner than this year's S25 Edge According to @UniverseIce , aka Ice Universe, aka PhoneArt, theEdge will somehow be thinner than this year'swhile also bumping up the battery capacity.





as the phone's biggest weakness, so it's definitely nice to hear that Samsung is planning to increase the modest 3,900mAh cell capacity. The mediocre battery life, mind you, was (predictably) highlighted in our in-depth Galaxy S25 Edge review as the phone's biggest weakness, so it's definitely nice to hear that Samsung is planning to increase the modest 3,900mAh cell capacity.









Of course, it's not entirely clear how something like that would be possible if the already insanely thin 5.8mm profile is set to go down, although "PhoneArt" is offering us a precious (albeit vague) little hint. The Galaxy S26 Edge will apparently use "new battery material technology" of some sort to achieve what seemed impossible just a few short months ago.

This can only be silicon-carbon (Si/C), which is the same material that has allowed the OnePlus 13 , for instance, to squeeze a 6,000mAh cell into a sub-9mm profile, not to mention the absolutely bonkers new 6.32-inch OnePlus 13T with a 6,260mAh battery under the hood.





S25 Edge , S26 Edge will improve cell capacity and reduce thickness. The problem with Si/C tech is battery degradation, which can be drastically faster and more severe than in the case of traditional lithium-ion cells used by devices like the Galaxy S25 S25 Plus , and S25 Ultra . It remains to be seen if Samsung will ultimately decide that the advantages of switching to new battery technology outweigh the risks, and of course, I'm sure we're all dying to find out exactly how much theEdge will improve cell capacity and reduce thickness.

What about the rest of the S26 family?









If that's the case, the compact S26 is likely to keep the 6.2-inch S25's 4,000mAh cell capacity more or less unchanged, which means that Samsung could embrace the groundbreaking aforementioned silicon-carbon battery material for only one member of the super-premium 2026 smartphone family as a small-scale experiment potentially leading to something bigger in 2027.







